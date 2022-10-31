Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Council OK’s Police Department Joining HEAT Team
Sheldon, Iowa — At their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Sheldon City Council heard from Estherville Chief of Police Brent Shatto about the regional HEAT team, making the case for the Sheldon Police Department to join that team. HEAT stands for “High-risk Entry And Arrest Team,” and following the...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana
SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
kiwaradio.com
Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Western Christian Students Participate In Crime Scene Simulation With Sheriff’s Office
Hull, Iowa — Some students at an area high school got a chance recently to see what it would be like to be in law enforcement, courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. Sioux County School Resource Officer, Deputy Waylon Pollema, tells us about it. He says the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man arrested on warrant for OWI
HARTLEY—A 43-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jamie Lee Wiersma stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro for erratic driving about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Oak Hill Avenue about two miles east of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was stabbed multiple times Saturday in Lyon County before being airlifted to a hospital. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a stabbing around 8 a.m. at the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George. Authorities arrived and found a 24-year-old victim stabbed “numerous times.”
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sioux Center man and his passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:40 p.m. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup southbound on Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. They tell us 57-year-old Wendell Van Beek of Sioux Center was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra K1500 eastbound on 360th Street, and the two met and struck in the intersection.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Firefighters Assist At Le Mars House Fire
Le Mars, Iowa — The Orange City Fire Department helped the Le Mars Fire Department extinguish a fire in a Le mars home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a house on fire at 24 Fourth Street NW in Le Mars in the 1:00 p.m. hour.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids woman cited for public intox
ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Andrea Lee Jansma stemmed from her being found holding onto her bike while sitting on the curb on South Boone Street, a block north of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
siouxcountyradio.com
Two Injured in Crash Near Rock Valley
Two people were injured in a crash near Rock Valley Wednesday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident at 3:41 pm at the intersection of 360th St. and Dogwood Ave., five miles west of Rock Valley. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley, was travelling south on Dogwood...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Accused Of Assaulting Nurse, Law Officer At Hospital
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.
KELOLAND TV
Woman charged with murder, arson 4 months after Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old woman is in the Minnehaha County Jail, charged with first-degree murder. Gerri Lynn Jensen was booked into jail Thursday afternoon. In addition to first-degree murder, court records show she’s charged with attempted murder and first degree arson from a crime that happened on July 17.
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in rear-end crash by Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK—One person received minor injuries about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, when a pickup rear-ended a Jeep on Highway 9 south of Little Rock. Eighty-year-old Rocky Burdet Schlichter of George was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck the rear of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler being driven by a female juvenile who was waiting to turn at the Marsh Avenue intersection, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge
HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 30-year-old man arrested for 58 grams of meth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after authorities in Sioux Falls made a drug arrest on Tuesday night. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said detectives called for a patrol car to stop a car near 10th Street and Omaha Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The passenger in the car took off running and the car left the scene. Police were able to catch the suspect and arrest Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., of Sioux Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
kiwaradio.com
Area Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
Hawarden, Iowa– Three fire departments were called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hawarden. According to Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen, at about 6:05 p.m., the Hawarden Fire Department was called to the report of a manure pile fire in the field near 400th Street and Chestnut Avenue, five and a half miles northeast of Hawarden.
