MySanAntonio
Western Copper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $542,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
MySanAntonio
Denison Mine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The uranium mining company posted revenue of $2.3 million in...
MySanAntonio
Enerplus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $399.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.14 per share. The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $940.2 million in...
MySanAntonio
Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. In...
MySanAntonio
Arc Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $665.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.01. The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period. Arc Resources shares have risen 58%...
MySanAntonio
Petrobras: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) _ Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras (PBR) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.76 billion in its third quarter. The Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.
MySanAntonio
Cardinal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $110 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.20 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
MySanAntonio
Huntsman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $100 million. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 71 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Outfront Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $86.5 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.
MySanAntonio
Telefonica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MADRID (AP) _ Telefonica SA (TEF) on Friday reported earnings of $463.6 million in its third quarter. The Madrid-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.42 billion in the...
MySanAntonio
ImmunoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $77.8 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
MySanAntonio
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
