“But this film isn’t about Enola..” Lead Character Millie Bobby Brown Explains the Difference Between ‘Enola Holmes’ and Its Latest Sequel

Read full article on original website
Related
Millie Bobby Brown said that unlike her 'Stranger Things' costars, Henry Cavill doesn't let her ask about his personal life
Millie Bobby Brown said that she and Henry Cavill have a "real adult relationship," unlike her familial friendships with the "Stranger Things" cast.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
netflixjunkie.com
“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast
Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
Christina Applegate says she walks with a cane and gained 40 pounds since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she can't control if it affects the final season of 'Dead To Me'
Christina Applegate says she won't be watching the final season of 'Dead To Me' because reminders of her multiple sclerosis are too painful.
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
TODAY.com
We can’t stop looking at Joe Jonas dressed as Flo from Progressive for Halloween
Joe Jonas took a break from the pop star lifestyle to try on a new career for Halloween: insurance salesperson. The 33-year-old singer dressed up as the iconic Flo, the fictional Progressive Insurance character. Jonas posted photos on Instagram of himself rocking Flo's classic white polo, white apron, blue headband...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Hart’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween costume might be the best of 2022
Just when you thought Halloween was over, done, dusted and tucked away for another year, Kevin Hart takes to social media to throw his hat in the ring for best Halloween costume of the year. Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart are clearly itching for some more House of the...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
netflixjunkie.com
“None of us Witcher fans will stand with them”- Fans Start a Petition To Reverse the Decision of Henry Cavill Being Replaced by Liam Hemsworth
Henry Cavill is one of the most popular names in the film industry. Every role the actor plays becomes a memorable one, thanks to his incredible acting performance. Amongst the plethora of roles that the British actor has done, Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia in the hit Netflix sci-fi series The Witcher takes the top spot. But the latest update on Cavill being replaced by Liam Hemsworth has taken the internet by storm as fans from throughout the world are unhappy with the change.
'You can almost see tears in his eyes': Fans go wild over Henry Cavill's 'sad' interview where he spoke about 'doing the right thing' - before he announced he was leaving The Witcher
Devoted fans of The Witcher have gone into overdrive this week, after a recent interview re-surfaced of Henry Cavill just days before he announced he was leaving the hit Netflix show. In the chat, Henry, 39, seemingly referred to the show when he spoke about 'doing the right thing' on...
Batman, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons and Wes Borland: Danny Elfman just put on one of the most mind-bending live shows of 2022
Danny Elfman's show at the Hollywood Bowl is a dizzying, career-spanning triumph
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise
The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo’s choice of fat icon for Halloween costume leaves fans stunned
This year’s Halloween season came with a bang as people were finally able to go outside and enjoy the festivities following the pandemic. It’s the time of the year when people can cosplay without getting weird looks from the general public, including celebrities. But out of all the costumes showcased in this year’s event, Lizzo‘s has to take the cake.
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed Oscar-nominated box office smash getting an unrelated prequel instead of a sequel is still boggling minds
On paper, a critically-acclaimed thriller hailing from one of the best directors in the business that earned nearly $240 million at the box office and landed five Academy Award nominations would be a shoo-in for the sequels that were already planned ahead of time, but that didn’t turn out to be the case for David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
netflixjunkie.com
In Pictures: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son-In-Law Chris Pratt Become Muse for Footballers’ Halloween Avatars
The Halloween of the year 2022 just passed. And it also brought together a lot of surprises. Now cinema has always been a great source of inspiration for Halloween costumes for people. There is so much creativity to do with the cinematic characters as there are thousands of memorable ones, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s characters.
Comments / 0