maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
live5news.com
Police respond to incident on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
live5news.com
1 detained after barricade situation on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a barricade situation, Charleston Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male has been detained. A “large police presence” responded to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. after someone called about a family member threatening to harm himself. Lieutenant Corey Taylor says they were also reports that the male had a weapon in his hand.
live5news.com
Deputies: Teen injured in Ladson shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was found who had been shot in the leg, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. The...
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 after boat capsized near Charleston Harbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard station in Charleston rescued three men Thursday as a 23-foot boat capsized east of the Charleston Harbor. A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:27 a.m., saying that three men were clinging to the overturned hull. Crews pulled the three men...
1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff
The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their injuries don't appear life-threatening, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The post 1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Teenager shot in leg near Ladson area, deputies investigating
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday in the Ladson area. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the shooting that happened in the Woodside Manor community Wednesday evening. “The deputies tended to the victim until […]
counton2.com
BCSO: One injured following Summerville shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Wednesday-night shooting in Summerville. According to BCSO, deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood just before 10:00 p.m. for a shooting that happened on Musket Lane. Deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries....
live5news.com
Police respond to barricaded subject on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they respond to a barricaded subject. A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. near Fort Johnson Road. Police first tweeted about the...
abcnews4.com
Plane from Charleston runs out of fuel, crash lands in Upstate SC, says FAA
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine airplane from the Lowcountry were injured Wednesday afternoon after the pair were forced to make a crash landing in the Upstate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot of the Cessna 172 plane landed in a...
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
live5news.com
One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night. Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Officials say the victim was taken to a...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
live5news.com
Man dies after accident on boat in Cooper River, coroner says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a 35-year-old man was killed after an accident on a ship in the Cooper River. Jayson Nieto, from the Philippines, died after a rope he was working with struck him in the chest causing him to go into cardiac arrest, Deputy Chief Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
live5news.com
Police arrest 1, searching for 2nd suspect in Goose Creek burglaries
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - After a series of burglaries and vehicle break-ins, Goose Creek Police say they have made an arrest in the case. Trevon Richardson-Flynn, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal conspiracy. Beginning in July, police responded to multiple burglaries and vehicle break-ins in the Boulder...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest suspect in early-morning shooting at Bluffton hotal
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the victim in a shooting early Tuesday and the accused gunman know each other. Davian Stephon Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies said. The...
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
counton2.com
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
wpde.com
Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
WMBF
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
