ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Child shot at Gallatin birthday party

By Andy Cordan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCxSO_0itYGZDJ00

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child’s birthday party .

It happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road.

According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a birthday party when violence erupted. The children were between four and 12 years of age. The violence began when a fight broke out between two grown men.

PREVIOUS: Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex

“The kids were ages four to t12 and they were scared to death,” Captain Lamar Ballard said.

When the first officers arrived at the apartment, they hear kids crying and found two people shot.

One of the victims was 12 years old. The other victim was the 12-year-old’s father, who police have identified as 31-year-old Dacarri Turner.

According to investigators, Turner and a 25-year-old man, now identified as Dejuan Williams, got into a fight at the party. Turner then allegedly stabbed Williams in the torso.

According to police, Williams went out of the apartment and retrieved a .40 caliber handgun. Police said the 25-year-old waited in the breezeway for several minutes.

While in the breezeway, Williams was bleeding badly and investigators found his blood on walls and around the stairwell.

Then, according to police, when Turner and his 12-year-old son left the apartment, Williams reportedly approached them and opened fire.

Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls

Police said Williams fired at least five shots; Turner was hit in the bicep and both legs, while his son was shot in the knee and foot. Williams then fled the scene.

When police arrived, they immediately began rendering first aid to the victims, applying tourniquets to slow the bleeding.

A BOLO was later put out for the car that Williams was believed to be driving, and that car was later stopped a few miles away.

Police treated Williams for his stab wounds and took him to a hospital.

Officials told News 2 the 12-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Ballard said it’s amazing that none of the little children were hit by the array of bullets fired just outside in the breezeway.

“Thank God none of the children were hurt. This was just a minor argument led to a stabbing and a shooting,” Ballard said.

All three victims are being treated for their wounds. None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Police said both men will be charged when they are released from the hospital.

Turner, the man who reportedly stabbed Williams in the initial fight, will be charged with aggravated assault, while Williams, the alleged shooter, will be charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, along with felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment for the children inside the apartment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

UPDATED: More Details on Smyrna Man Convicted for 2020 Rape on Florence Road in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) - UPDATED - We have more details on the conviction of a 41-year-old Smyrna, TN man who was found guilty on multiple rape charges late last month. Ilaz Neziri was arrested under a sealed indictment stemming from a case that was investigated by the Murfreesboro Police Special Victims Unit in 2020. According to the original arrest report filed by former MPD Detective Tommy Roberts, who now works for the MTSU Police Department, Neziri was at a house party on Florence Road where he was accused of raping a woman.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

3-year-old girl hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself, officials say

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) — A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after accidentally shooting herself Thursday afternoon in Algood. Algood city officials said the “accidental, self-inflicted” shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. near Algood Elementary and Algood Middle School. The child’s parents were home at the time of the shooting, officials said, but it’s unclear yet whether they will face charges. It’s unknown how the child got ahold of the gun.
ALGOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
WSMV

Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Search underway for missing 19-year-old in Wilson County

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who has been missing since the weekend. Search underway for missing 19-year-old in Wilson …. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who has been...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy