KITV.com
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
KITV.com
Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now, he is now urging for more police presence near the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Richard Kamada said a homeless man followed him from the Blaisdell and attacked him with a foreign object in...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Waianae
WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder. Police responded at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, at a home in Waianae.
KITV.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Nimitz Highway in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Nimitz Highway late Wednesday night. Now, Honolulu Police is searching for the driver, who drove off without trying to help the victim. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Nimitz Highway...
Vehicle flees scene in accident killing 66-year-old man
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Kalihi that involved a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 2
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual’ offenders in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crackdown on “habitual criminals” in Waikiki is starting to get results. Since September, when the Safe and Sound Waikiki program was launched, police have arrested 10 people near Kuhio Beach ― mostly on drug charges. Court records show those 10 people have at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD arrests suspect in Waikiki stabbing that left 30-year-old critically injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday. Police said 65-year-old Leland Eugene Hamilton was booked on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. Authorities said just before midnight on Saturday, he followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near...
hawaiinewsnow.com
66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway. Police said the vehicle...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
KITV.com
Department of Public Safety warning people to be aware of scammers posing as sheriffs
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- In recent weeks, several people have come here to the sheriff division booking and receiving station to self-report -- after they receive a call from a scammer telling them they owe money. Scammers are claiming to be deputy sheriffs to trick people into believing they owe money...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
KITV.com
Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County issues 19 concealed carry licenses since SCOTUS ruling easing gun rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has issued 19 concealed carry licenses so far and another 58 are pending approval, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules. West Hawaii Today reported that some police officers are concerned they aren’t getting proper training for when they encounter license holders....
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Nanakuli on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Farrington Highway near Pohakunui Avenue. Investigators said a 27-year-old man riding a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at a high rate of...
