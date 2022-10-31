ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 3

Ecks Man
3d ago

I would hope everyone know that you can’t use gift cards to pay off a fine to a company or government department…

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KITV.com

Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Nimitz Highway in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Nimitz Highway late Wednesday night. Now, Honolulu Police is searching for the driver, who drove off without trying to help the victim. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Nimitz Highway...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD arrests suspect in Waikiki stabbing that left 30-year-old critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday. Police said 65-year-old Leland Eugene Hamilton was booked on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. Authorities said just before midnight on Saturday, he followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway. Police said the vehicle...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense

Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Nanakuli on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Farrington Highway near Pohakunui Avenue. Investigators said a 27-year-old man riding a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at a high rate of...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

