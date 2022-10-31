Read full article on original website
Gift baskets available at Taste NY store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What better gift can you give during the upcoming holiday season than local north country products?. Taste NY market manager Michael Myers says the store has gift baskets you can send to people on your list. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Changes have been made to the plans for a new Taco Bell on State Street in Watertown. City planning board members found out Tuesday. Planning board members found out Tuesday because the developer, Hospitatlity Syracuse, couldn’t reach an agreement with Holy Family Church to share a parking lot, the developer now will reconfigure how the fast food restaurant fits on the property.
Red & Black captured on ornament
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black semipro football team has had a storied history that dates back to 1896. Thelma Hamilton recognizes the importance of that history and has included the team in her collection commemorating landmarks and history of Watertown. Hamilton also loves popcorn and...
Giving Tree 2022 kicks off in Canton area
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Church and Community Program in Canton is accepting donations for its Giving Tree program for the holiday season. Susan Holz and Marti MacArthur appeared on 7 News on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. Donation tags will be on Giving Trees...
Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of 6258 US Highway 11, passed away October 28, 2022 at Massena Hospital after being a resident of North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center since May 2021. There are no known survivors. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of...
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon looks to raise $175K
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 22-year tradition of helping kids battle cancer across the north country, the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon rolled on this all week. The Border radio station host Johnny Spezzano has taken part in the event for more than two decades now. CMN, affiliated with...
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of Clare
CLARE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of County Route 27, Clare, NY died at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Her funeral service will be held at 1:15 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton with Rev. Pat Lavine and Rev. Helen Harris co-officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare.
Traffic advisory: Arcade Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arcade Street in downtown Watertown will be closed for another day as work continues Wednesday on the city’s streetscape project. The street will be closed between Arsenal and Court streets, adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza. At times during the day, each entrance to...
Watertown city firefighters battle Thursday morning blaze
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out Thursday morning at a two-unit home in Watertown. City fire crews were called to the home at Bronson and Central streets shortly after 8 a.m. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw black smoke pouring out the windows. Officials say...
Steven Blount, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Steven Blount went to be with family and friends in the Lord on Tuesday November 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 8th at the Mannsville Full Gospel Assembly. Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Monday, November 7th from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
Home heating help now available
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People can now apply for heating help. HEAP or the Home Energy Assistance Program helps homeowners keep their heat on by providing them with financial assistance. Amid rising energy costs, that assistance will see a sizable increase this year. According to Jefferson County’s HEAP coordinator,...
Copenhagen lawmakers ask fire department to turn over equipment
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen is asking the volunteer fire department to turn over its equipment and assets by next Thursday. The village’s lawyer says the board passed a resolution to send a letter to the fire department asking for those things to be turned over within 10 days.
Kainan Wilder Carr, Infant, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kainan Wilder Carr, infant son of Arthur Carr and Kortney Brown, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Kainan was born on September 16, 2022 in Watertown, NY. He is survived by his parents; his siblings,...
All tenants moved from Hotis Motel, demolition planned
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The condemned Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is now closed and will be demolished. Jefferson County officials say all remaining tenants were moved out on Wednesday and relocated with the help of five different agencies, plus county personnel. On Thursday, the...
Trust turns 1,400 acres of land into Grasse River Wilderness Preserve
TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Forever wild. That’s the motto of the Northeast Wilderness Trust. The group just bought 1,400 acres on the edge of the Adirondack Park in the town of Russell it wants to preserve what’s there as well as let people enjoy nature.
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, 74, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, age 74 went home to Jesus on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was in the care of his loving family and Hospice. Terry was born in Syracuse, NY May 11, 1948 to Edmund and Mary (Burger)...
RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beds at Samaritan Medical Center’s pediatric unit are nearly full of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. In the last seven days, 75 percent of pediatric admissions at Watertown’s hospital have been RSV-related. In fact, hospitals in Syracuse and Rochester are facing a similar reality.
Fitness with Jamie: Going easy on the back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People were asking fitness expert Jamie Kalk recently about exercises that both give a good work out and are gentle on the back. She shows us some Pilates moves that she says should do the trick. She cautions, though, that if you have back problems,...
Morning Checkup: A close look at Samaritan Home Health
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When COVID-19 came around, Samaritan Medical Center thought it would be a good idea to keep people with certain chronic conditions at home as much as possible,. Clinical liaison Krity Graveline explains in the video how Samaritan Home Health can monitor people with conditions like...
