Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
foxsanantonio.com
The SA Charter Justice, a petition you may be asked to sign when voting
SAN ANTONIO – We told you last month about a group of local activists who launched an initiative called the San Antonio Justice Charter. The goal is to gather enough signatures to get the initiative on the May 2023 ballot. They want to update the city charter on issues...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio father and son sentenced for roles in January 6 Capitol riots
SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio men, a father and son, have been sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. James "Sonny" Uptmore and Chase Uptmore both initially pled not guilty. More than a year after their arrest, they pled guilty to four...
foxsanantonio.com
Former UIW professor files discrimination lawsuit against the university
SAN ANTONIO - A former tenure-track professor at the School of Physical Therapy at the University of Incarnate Word has filed a lawsuit for race, sex, and national origin discrimination, as well as retaliation against the university. According to the petition, despite being recommended for tenure by the school’s Rank...
foxsanantonio.com
SA STRONG: Friends build a bond fighting Type 1 Diabetes
SAN ANTONIO - Two local teenage girls are fighting the same sickness. Their bond turned into a mission to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes - and now they are advocating for others. “Neither of us actually wanted to talk to each other first - at the beginning,” explained Addison...
foxsanantonio.com
Police officers are learning medical aid treatments to help in mass casualty events
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police officers are typically the first on scene in a tragedy, and up until recently, their focus has been stopping the killing, not preventing the dying. In the wake of recent mass shootings, officials say one lesson stood out above all the others: if police...
foxsanantonio.com
On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman celebrates 108th birthday!
SAN ANTONIO - She survived two world wars, and two pandemics, and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Wishing a very happy birthday to Sara Muniz. Born on Nov. 3, 1914, Sara is turning the big 108!. This was the scene this afternoon, surrounded by family, over at...
foxsanantonio.com
Developers creating desire to live and work on city's east side
“When I moved to this area ten years ago, it was scary," says Sergio Calderon, a Mexico native who moved from New York City a decade ago to provide a better life for his family. Calderon first lived in the Stone Oak area, but quickly disliked it. When looking for...
foxsanantonio.com
Undercover officers & private security patrol Market Square after brazen smash-and-grabs
SAN ANTONIO – Several brazen smash-and-grab burglaries are putting renewed focus on security at Historic Market Square. The Trouble Shooters show you what’s made the tourist destination a softer target and what’s being done to keep it safe. We combed through the new city budget and found,...
foxsanantonio.com
'Infestation of roaches': South Point tenants at the end of their rope
SAN ANTONIO - Rodents, electrical issues, and sewer problems: those are just some of the issues that tenants are facing at the South Point apartments. "A lot of mold, first of all,” Romana Castro, a South Point resident of six years, said. "Infestation of roaches have come in." "They...
foxsanantonio.com
Big rigs removed from West side neighborhood, but truck parking issue remains
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Across the country, a lack of big rig parking is sparking questions about safety and the supply chain. It's an issue that hits home for the Mesa Creek neighborhood in West Bexar County. For weeks, semi-trucks were parked nearly bumper-to-bumper along Krie Trail. Residents call them a...
foxsanantonio.com
Inmate on life support after suicide attempt interrupted at Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is on life support after deputies interrupted an early morning suicide attempt at the Bexar County Jail. A detention deputy found the 44-year-old man, who had been arrested for drug possession, around 3 a.m. Wednesday during bed check with a sheet tied around his neck.
foxsanantonio.com
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
foxsanantonio.com
foxsanantonio.com
'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old
SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
foxsanantonio.com
Community holds vigil for San Antonio man who was shot to death more than a year ago
There will be another vigil Tuesday night in San Antonio to remember a man who was shot to death more than a year ago. The body of Angel Torrez was found in a ditch on the southside in September of 2021, but his killer was never found. Torrez was an...
foxsanantonio.com
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA in a rush to stop UAB
UAB's got one of the most productive running backs in the nation, and he'll be a handful when they host UTSA on Saturday. UTSA, however, has been quick to meet every conference challenge to this point. Here's more.
