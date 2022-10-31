ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Former UIW professor files discrimination lawsuit against the university

SAN ANTONIO - A former tenure-track professor at the School of Physical Therapy at the University of Incarnate Word has filed a lawsuit for race, sex, and national origin discrimination, as well as retaliation against the university. According to the petition, despite being recommended for tenure by the school’s Rank...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SA STRONG: Friends build a bond fighting Type 1 Diabetes

SAN ANTONIO - Two local teenage girls are fighting the same sickness. Their bond turned into a mission to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes - and now they are advocating for others. “Neither of us actually wanted to talk to each other first - at the beginning,” explained Addison...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
San Antonio woman celebrates 108th birthday!

SAN ANTONIO - She survived two world wars, and two pandemics, and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Wishing a very happy birthday to Sara Muniz. Born on Nov. 3, 1914, Sara is turning the big 108!. This was the scene this afternoon, surrounded by family, over at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old

SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA in a rush to stop UAB

UAB's got one of the most productive running backs in the nation, and he'll be a handful when they host UTSA on Saturday. UTSA, however, has been quick to meet every conference challenge to this point. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

