Crawford County, IL

Rain here helps, but not enough

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago

Crawford County and other parts of Illinois saw rain in recent days but not enough to undo weeks of dry weather.
Precipitation averaged 1.43 inches, .92 inches above normal. The local area saw a break from dry conditions with 2.18 inches of rainfall. Despite this, Crawford County is suffering moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Topsoil moisture supply was rated 13 percent very short, 26 percent short and 61 percent adequate.
Subsoil moisture supply was rated 17 percent very short, 36 percent short and 47 percent adequate.
Statewide, the average temperature was 52.9 degrees, 1.4 degrees above normal. The average Crawford County temperature was almost 54.3.
There were 4.8 days suitable for field work last week.
Meanwhile corn and soybean harvest and winter wheat planting continue, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Corn mature reached 97 percent, compared to the five-year average of 99 percent. Corn harvested for grain reached 78 percent, compared to the average of 77 percent.
Soybeans harvested reached 89 percent, compared to the average of 83 percent.
Wheat planted reached 80 percent, compared to the average of 79 percent. Wheat emerged reached 26 percent, compared to the average of 58 percent.
Condition of the crop was 2 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 46 percent fair, 29 percent good and 6 percent excellent.

