Washington State

Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife K9 retiring after 14 years

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A K9 with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is about to get some well-earned rest.

K9 Colter, a Karelian bear dog, has been with WDFW’s enforcement program for more than a decade. For 14 years, he has helped officers with natural resource calls to give non-lethal options to issues between people and wildlife.

In Washington, the Karelian bear dog responds to bear and mountain lion problems within the state. They also help with “hard releases” which helps put the fear of humans back into bears.

Along with his handle, Officer Nick Jorg, Colter has helped catch poachers by finding illegally killed game, along with wildlife research projects and teaching others how to coexist with wildlife.

Colter will be honored at a ceremony with Governor Jay Inslee on November 1 at 3:15 p.m.

