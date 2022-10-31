(Fargo, ND) -- A man charged in the deadly shooting of two co-workers and their unborn child at a Fargo factory wants to move forward with a trial. Anthony Reese Jr. pulled back on his plan to enter guilty pleas to three counts of murder, opting instead to go ahead with a trial. Reese made the announce while appearing in court Monday.

