Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man

(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Phone scam affecting Moorhead residents

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they have received reports from residents stating that they are getting phone calls/texts from someone claiming to with MPD. The numbers involved are 218-303-5477, 218-274-3462 or 218-851-0786. The scammer is identifying themselves as Sargent Chris Martin or Detective Nick Schultz. They...
MOORHEAD, MN
KNOX News Radio

Fargo Police arrest 3 in connection with alleged murder

Fargo Police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged murder of 32-year-old Phillip Bergquist, who was found dead on Sunday. Thirty-eight-year-old George Ortiz of Fargo is charged with intentional murder.. Twenty-nine-year-old Joseph Poitra (no permanent address) is charged with accomplice to murder…. And 25-year-old David Reyneros of Fargo...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Vehicle break-in suspect caught in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- An 18-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Fargo early Monday morning following several vehicle break-ins. On the scene of the first break-in near the 50 block of Prairiewood Drive South, Fargo officers responded to a second nearby location for multiple calls of suspicious activity.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo factory killings suspect wants trial

(Fargo, ND) -- A man charged in the deadly shooting of two co-workers and their unborn child at a Fargo factory wants to move forward with a trial. Anthony Reese Jr. pulled back on his plan to enter guilty pleas to three counts of murder, opting instead to go ahead with a trial. Reese made the announce while appearing in court Monday.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff

(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Police called after dispute between MN state senate candidate, ex-wife

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police were called after a dispute between Republican State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer and his ex-wife. A police report obtained by KFGO News through an open records request shows that police responded to a south Moorhead home last night during a child exchange between Bohmer and his ex-wife, Kate. The report says officers were on the scene for nearly 40 minutes with Dan Bohmer recording the events.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Fire burns vacant, boarded up house in North Fargo, cause not determined

FARGO (KFGO) – Fire heavily damaged a vacant house at 714 12th Street North in Fargo. Firefighters responded shortly after midnight Thursday. Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says the initial call indicated the structure was fully involved. Flames were blowing out of windows on two sides of the house. He says the structure is abandoned, boarded up, and on the list for demolition.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations

FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
CASSELTON, ND
kvrr.com

Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer. The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Arson not ruled out in north Fargo fire investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Fire officials continue to investigate what caused a house fire in north Fargo, and they have not yet ruled out arson. Officials have confirmed to Valley News Live that there was no one living at the home in the 700 block of 12th St North, and the home was set to be demolished.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Pair of structure fires break out in Polk County

(East Grand Forks, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that authorities responded to a pair of structure fires in East Grand Forks Tuesday. Crews first made it to the scene just after 3 p.m. off 410th Avenue Southwest in rural East Grand Forks to reports of a shed and three vehicles on fire. After that fire was supposedly put out, less than an hour later another fire nearby resulted in two outbuildings being destroyed.
POLK COUNTY, MN

