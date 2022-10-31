Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume participation in Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its decision and easing concerns over food supplies. Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous session while corn also fell. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
Low water on Mississippi hits grain prices at the farm gate
Farmers in the Midwest and the mid-South are paying the price for low water on the Mississippi River in the form of lower cash bids for their corn and soybeans — as much as $2 a bushel lower for soybeans, said USDA economists on Wednesday. At the same time, the cost of transporting fertilizer upriver has increased, and neither situation is likely to change before late winter.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 9-15
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 9-15 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat and soybeans down 15-20 cents, corn down 5-10 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat lower on follow-through selling after...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter
Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
Looming food crisis: We need to keep farmland in the hands of farmers
If you’ve ever rented an apartment, think about how much time and money you invested in improvement projects. You probably didn’t even paint a wall, let alone install solar panels or add a new wing. Farmland ownership is imperative for America’s farmers and future food security because active...
Agriculture Online
Grain warehouse license of Baxter, Iowa, business revoked
Doug’s Feed Service, Inc., of Baxter, Iowa, has consented to a voluntary revocation of its grain warehouse license, effective Oct. 31, 2022, by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Due to the revocation of the license, Doug’s Feed Store, Inc., is prohibited from storing grain after Nov. 30, 2022.
msn.com
No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel
A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it
Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Diesel fuel shortage ominous
The United States is running short of diesel fuel and the consequences could be grave. Waco economist Ray Perryman says there are only a few weeks’ supply left with the nation’s 130 refineries going full blast and the truck fleets, trains, ships, farmers and military potentially facing big challenges.
coloradopolitics.com
GABEL | Trucking troubles a supply-chain storm brewing
It’s the height of the fall run, the time of year when ranchers are selling their calves and bull haulers are busy hauling calves to sale barns, feedyards and ranches. As corn fields are harvested, ranchers move bred cows to cornstalks for winter forage and move cows home to prepare for cold temperatures and winter feeding. Trucks hauling sugar beets, corn silage and corn are also trucking from the field to the coop, feedyard or bins on the farm.
Agriculture Online
USDA: Corn harvest over 3/4 complete
The United States Department of Agriculture released its 31st Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 30, 76% of...
agupdate.com
Farm bill includes livestock help
Every five years Congress passes legislation that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry. The first real farm bill was the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, part of the government’s New Deal response to the Great Depression. It followed a decade of failed efforts to address depressed crop prices after World War I. The original goal was to raise prices for farmers to a level at parity with 1910-1914. Over.
The myth of U.S. energy independence
Politicians talk about energy independence and the current pain at the pump. But what they and most Americans don’t understand is the U.S. is not energy independent and has not been so since 1953. It has been 69 years since the U.S. has produced enough petroleum to meet the daily domestic demand of now 18.684 […] The post The myth of U.S. energy independence appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Agriculture Online
Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite farmers balking at high prices
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday. Nutrien is increasing Canadian potash...
'Battle Between Drones': Ukraine Stocks Up on Latvian Equipment
Ukraine is turning to Latvian-produced drones to bolster their defense efforts, eight months after Russia launched its invasion, according to local media. Throughout the conflict, Ukraine has received military support from its allies—including the United States—to help defend its territory. Western-supplied weapons are credited with allowing Ukraine to retake thousands of square miles of Russian-occupied land in recent months.
Agriculture Online
Prepare for the pinch of 2023
As the 2022 harvest comes to a close, farmers across the nation are breathing a collective sigh of relief. But don’t get too comfortable because it’s time to start planning for next year. “This time of year is also a really good time to have discussions with the...
gcaptain.com
Mississippi River Drought Is Pushing Soybean Shippers to Other Regions
The shrinking Mississippi River has hobbled the most efficient channel for moving US soybeans onto world markets, prompting a pivot to alternatives from Puget Sound to Texas to the Great Lakes. Typically, more than half of all US soybean exports traverse the Mississippi River but after weeks of scant rainfall,...
US News and World Report
Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 Cruise Past Estimates on Fuel Demand Surge
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 posted quarterly profits which cruised past Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, becoming the latest U.S. refiners to benefit from robust fuel demand and margins amid tight supplies. U.S. refiners are posting strong profits with refineries running at record levels this year, strong export demand...
Comments / 0