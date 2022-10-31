As the Astros face the Phillies in the World Series, we wondered what baseball players eat before a big game. When Chron sports editor Josh Criswell asked Astros designated hitter Trey Mancini if he had a superstitious pre-game food, he said: "When I was in Double-A, I had Lucky Charms before every game. That was probably my best season, so maybe I need to do it again." Yes, Trey, perhaps you should. Whether or not there's a Game 6 and 7, Friday is an off-day for the World Series. You can find me at Asia Society's Night Market, scarfing down dumplings and buying trinkets I don't need. Don't forget to vote, and Go 'Stros!

2 DAYS AGO