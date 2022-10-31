Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
How Astros, Phillies have performed in Game 3 of World Series
Both franchises have some ugly memories they'll look to erase on Tuesday.
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3 Postponement: TV Channel, Streaming Links
After being postponed Monday, Game 3 of the World Series will be played Tuesday in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies hit World Series record five home runs, shutout Houston 7-0
Follow live as the Astros and Phillies face-off in Game 3 of the World Series.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies, Game 5 live updates
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his fourth...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 5 of World Series
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups Thursday afternoon for game five of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Thursday night. The Astros tied the series 2-2 with their 5-0 win Wednesday night in Philadelphia, throwing the...
Expect massive crowds in already-busy downtown Houston for World Series Game 6
PACK YOUR PATIENCE: Aside from large World Series crowds, the International Quilt Festival is expected to bring 50,000 people downtown this weekend.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Win Game 4 of World Series
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Astros outfielder wins first career Gold Glove Award
It's been a big 2022 season for Kyle Tucker.
Lance McCullers Jr. comments on if he was tipping pitches in Game 3
The Astros pitcher gave up five home runs in Tuesday's blowout loss.
The Feed Last Bite no headline needed
As the Astros face the Phillies in the World Series, we wondered what baseball players eat before a big game. When Chron sports editor Josh Criswell asked Astros designated hitter Trey Mancini if he had a superstitious pre-game food, he said: "When I was in Double-A, I had Lucky Charms before every game. That was probably my best season, so maybe I need to do it again." Yes, Trey, perhaps you should. Whether or not there's a Game 6 and 7, Friday is an off-day for the World Series. You can find me at Asia Society's Night Market, scarfing down dumplings and buying trinkets I don't need. Don't forget to vote, and Go 'Stros!
Mattress Mack invites Eagles fans to his suite at Thursday's Texans game
The Gallery Furniture owner was in the giving mood on Wednesday while in Philadelphia for the World Series.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks sends out cryptic tweet after trade deadline
The Cowboys were reportedly in talks with Houston to acquire the veteran receiver.
