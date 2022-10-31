ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies, Game 5 live updates

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his fourth...
The Feed Last Bite no headline needed

As the Astros face the Phillies in the World Series, we wondered what baseball players eat before a big game. When Chron sports editor Josh Criswell asked Astros designated hitter Trey Mancini if he had a superstitious pre-game food, he said: "When I was in Double-A, I had Lucky Charms before every game. That was probably my best season, so maybe I need to do it again." Yes, Trey, perhaps you should. Whether or not there's a Game 6 and 7, Friday is an off-day for the World Series. You can find me at Asia Society's Night Market, scarfing down dumplings and buying trinkets I don't need. Don't forget to vote, and Go 'Stros!  
