Grand Forks, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks woman shot by son dies

(Grand Forks, ND) -- An unfortunate turn in a story we first brought to you last week. A Grand Forks woman police say was shot by her son has died. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died of her injuries Monday. Early on in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life

GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Mother Shot By Son In Grand Forks Last Week, Dies of Her Injuries

GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Woman injured in accident near Fisher

A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
FISHER, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF crash still under investigation

Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

GF woman sentenced in fentanyl case

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A 38-year old Grand Forks woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison on drug related charges. According to court records, Ginger Anderson entered into a plea deal that resulted in five of eight charges being dropped. Anderson was arrested in July and charged...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
CASSELTON, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree. The vehicle later rolled...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Pistol Reported Stolen From A Vehicle Friday

Deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that a pistol was stolen from a vehicle Friday in Smiley Township. According to the report, a Smith & Wesson M&P 22 pistol and vortex scope were taken from a vehicle on the 18000 block of 138th Street Northeast.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
KX News

Recovery Reinvented: Six years helping North Dakotans

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Recovery Reinvented has returned for its sixth year. This event brought both new and familiar faces to North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum made their way to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks to share stories about recovery from addiction. Recovery Reinvented promotes local change and recognizes […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)

A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

West Acres lockdown drill won’t impact election hours

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Acres Shopping Center will conduct a monthly lockdown drill at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, during early voting period election hours. The vote center located at West Acres will continue to operate as normal. West Acres will have additional staff at the vote center to explain and advise people as needed.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
CASS COUNTY, ND

