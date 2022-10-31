Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Red & Black captured on ornament
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black semipro football team has had a storied history that dates back to 1896. Thelma Hamilton recognizes the importance of that history and has included the team in her collection commemorating landmarks and history of Watertown. Hamilton also loves popcorn and...
wwnytv.com
Academic All-Star: Molly Bogart
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our first Academic All-Star of the season is Molly Bogart, a senior at Madrid-Waddington Central School. Molly appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above. Not only does Molly have a high grade point average, but she’s also involved in numerous...
wwnytv.com
Gift baskets available at Taste NY store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What better gift can you give during the upcoming holiday season than local north country products?. Taste NY market manager Michael Myers says the store has gift baskets you can send to people on your list. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
wwnytv.com
Sunset Tae Kwon Do supports American Cancer Society
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Cancer Society is an important charity. There’s a Tae Kwon Do academy that’s been raising money for the cause for a long time. They put their martial arts skills to good use. At Sunset Tae Kwon Do in Watertown, the students...
wwnytv.com
OCP Presents a Christmas Carol - December 15
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Charles Dickens powerful story has enchanted audiences the world over with its timeless message of redemption. This new adaptation is the best ever with the beloved music of traditional carols woven throughout this classic tale that fills the stage with first class actors, lush costumes, stunning sets & puppetry, haunting special effects, and a heavy dose of humor.”A spectacular show with a new twist on an old classic!”
wwnytv.com
Vera Jean Nordberg, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Vera Jean Nordberg of Gouverneur, NY died October 24, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home after a prolonged illness. Vera was born October 10, 1933 in Spragueville, NY , a daughter of Richard Benjamin and Cora Belle Alberry, She graduated from Antwerp High School. She enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1951. She was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1955. Vera married Harry N Nordberg, Jr on April 14, 1956 and was married for 66 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and volunteering at church. They retired to Gouverneur, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her many sisters and brothers. She will be missed by many.
wwnytv.com
Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of the Jackson II. Road, died peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022, under the care of her loving family and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on October 23, 1926, in Deferiet, New York to the late Wilfred & Mary (Soyak) Deion. She graduated from Carthage High School class of 1943.
wwnytv.com
Seeking volunteers to decorate Carthage park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to decorate Village Green Park for the holiday season. Justina Jarrard from the chamber appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the inaugural event. Watch her interview above. It takes place...
wwnytv.com
Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Dayan Street, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home. Lisa is survived by her mother, Yvonne Roes of Lowville; her father, Kevin Roes of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Katrina and Chad Steria and their children, Cooper and Karly; Brandy Roes and her children, Story and Vaelyn; her maternal grandparents, Richard and Delores Roggie of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great uncles, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; and three uncles, Darwin, Neil and Nate Roggie.
wwnytv.com
Steven Blount, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Steven Blount went to be with family and friends in the Lord on Tuesday November 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 8th at the Mannsville Full Gospel Assembly. Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Monday, November 7th from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Fitness with Jamie: Going easy on the back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People were asking fitness expert Jamie Kalk recently about exercises that both give a good work out and are gentle on the back. She shows us some Pilates moves that she says should do the trick. She cautions, though, that if you have back problems,...
wwnytv.com
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, 74, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, age 74 went home to Jesus on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was in the care of his loving family and Hospice. Terry was born in Syracuse, NY May 11, 1948 to Edmund and Mary (Burger)...
wwnytv.com
Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon looks to raise $175K
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 22-year tradition of helping kids battle cancer across the north country, the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon rolled on this all week. The Border radio station host Johnny Spezzano has taken part in the event for more than two decades now. CMN, affiliated with...
wwnytv.com
Reta M. Steckly, 74, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Reta M. Steckly, 74, died early Monday morning, October 31, 2022 at the home of her son in Lansing, under the care of her family and Hospicare of Tompkins & Cortland Counties. Mrs. Steckly was born on January 28, 1948 in Millbank Ontario, Canada, the...
wwnytv.com
Kainan Wilder Carr, Infant, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kainan Wilder Carr, infant son of Arthur Carr and Kortney Brown, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Kainan was born on September 16, 2022 in Watertown, NY. He is survived by his parents; his siblings,...
wwnytv.com
Loris L. Shatraw, 82, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home. Loris was born on February 22, 1940 in Gouverneur to the late Joseph W. and Elpha (Reynolds) Shatraw. He attended Gouverneur High School and married Marjorie F. Lacy on April 1, 1961 in Macomb. Marjorie passed away on May 3, 2006.
wwnytv.com
Trust turns 1,400 acres of land into Grasse River Wilderness Preserve
TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Forever wild. That’s the motto of the Northeast Wilderness Trust. The group just bought 1,400 acres on the edge of the Adirondack Park in the town of Russell it wants to preserve what’s there as well as let people enjoy nature.
wwnytv.com
Shades & sunscreen . . . in November?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were all over the place to start the day. They ranged anywhere from the 30s to the mid-50s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and it will be another warm day. Highs will be in the upper 60s. It stays mild overnight. Lows will...
wwnytv.com
Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Boshart Road, Lowville passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard; their children, Heidi Lemon (Howard) of Douglasville GA, Neely Shaw of Watertown, Matthew Whitcher and his companion, Tracy Wormwood of Beaver Falls, Charles Whitcher of Danbury CT; one brother, Francis J. “Frank” Fahy (Sandra) of Milford CT; two sisters, Rita Pepin (Arthur D.), Margaret T. Csehak (Stephen) of New Milford CT; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers, John R. Fahy, William D. Fahy, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Zahria Davis.
wwnytv.com
RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beds at Samaritan Medical Center’s pediatric unit are nearly full of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. In the last seven days, 75 percent of pediatric admissions at Watertown’s hospital have been RSV-related. In fact, hospitals in Syracuse and Rochester are facing a similar reality.
Comments / 0