Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
MySanAntonio
Outfront Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $86.5 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.
MySanAntonio
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. In...
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
Comments / 0