The Irwins dress up as The Office characters for Halloween - as baby Grace Warrior sports a classic Aussie mullet

By Savanna Young
 3 days ago

The Irwins gave it their all for Halloween this year with the ultimate group costume.

Bindi Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell, younger brother Robert Irwin and daughter Grace Warrior all dressed as characters from The Office.

Bindi, 24, and Chandler, 25, went as Jim and Pam from one of the show's Halloween episodes, while 18-year-old Robert dressed up as Dwight, and Grace, 19 months, donned a 'World's Best Boss' T-shirt as Michael Scott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tP1MJ_0itYFXU400
The Irwins gave it their all for Halloween this year with the ultimate group costume inspired by The Office. (Pictured from left: Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin)

'Our boss is making us work late again, lucky she's so cute,' Bindi captioned a gallery of snaps on Instagram.

'(Swipe for our World’s Best Boss) Happy Halloween from #TheOffice,' she added.

Grace had a big smile on her face while sporting a new mullet-style haircut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AyC0_0itYFXU400
Grace had a big smile on her face while sporting a new mullet-style haircut 

Robert shared more photos of his Dwight costume in his own Instagram post.

'Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica,' he wrote in the caption, referencing an iconic line from the hit TV show.

Chandler quoted Michael Scott in his caption, writing: '"I’m not superstitious, but I am a little 'stitious'" - Michael Scott. Happy Halloween.'

Last year, Bindi and Chandler celebrated Grace's first Halloween by dressing up as '60s hippies while posing for a fun photo with a koala.

Grace, who was seven months old at the time, looked like a flower child with heart-shaped sunglasses and a floral headband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mm3x0_0itYFXU400
Robert shared more photos of his Dwight costume in his own Instagram post 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0xKx_0itYFXU400
Chandler quoted Michael Scott in his caption, writing: '"I’m not superstitious, but I am a little 'stitious'" - Michael Scott. Happy Halloween' 

'Peace, love and koala hugs. Wishing you a groovy Halloween from our family to yours,' Bindi captioned the photo at the time.

Bindi and her family's 2022 Halloween look comes after the wildlife warrior was slammed by cruel trolls for her response to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99 per cent of her birds to avian influenza.

Taylor Blake, also known as 'Eco Sister' on Twitter, sent a desperate message to the Irwin clan last week after she thought her beloved emu and TikTok fan favourite Emmanuel had contracted the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQR2x_0itYFXU400
'Our boss is making us work late again, lucky she's so cute,' Bindi captioned her Instagram post

She offered to fly any of their contacts or members of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to her Knuckle Bump Farm in South Florida to help save Emmanuel.

Bindi responded by saying she wasn't able to provide too much support because the team at the hospital had never treated birds with avian flu, but did send her 'love and prayers' to the farm.

Taylor thanked Bindi for replying, writing: 'Thank you so much for taking the time to write this, Bindi. Your response alone means more than you know. Please send my love to your family!'

But some fans flocked to social media to slam Bindi's response, with one calling it 'pathetic' and 'useless'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwZwV_0itYFXU400
Last year, Bindi and Chandler celebrated Grace's first Halloween by dressing up as '60s hippies while posing for a fun photo with a koala 

'What a pathetic, useless reply. Zero effort to help when you're in a supposedly unique position to use your influence and contacts to actually help her. Thoughts and prayers are cheap. You are unimpressive and that's being polite,' they said.

'Thoughts and prayers are nice, but is there not someone you could recommend, given your family has been in this field for years?' another agreed.

A third person wrote: 'So you don't know of anyone in your network who could help? One would assume it wouldn't be hard for you to ask around or spread the word in the hopes someone with the right experience comes forward, rather than writing this form letter response pretending you care.'

While some fans criticised Bindi, others praised her for responding to Taylor.

'I'm sure just the response lifted spirits of recovery for Emmanuel. That's all one could even hope for,' one supporter said.

'I think it is so cool that Bindi Irwin replied. Still praying for Emmanuel,' another agreed.

