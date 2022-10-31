ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: 33 years later, a play that brought queer joy to St. Louis theater still shines

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In 1989, a groundbreaking play hit the local theater scene. Titled “Some of my best friends are,” the production became the first example of queer culture being openly depicted on a St. Louis stage. The play was a hit, overcoming the backlash to its controversial subject matter and running for three months to sold-out audiences.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Scott Joplin House stages comeback after break-in hits St. Louis museum

Scott Joplin — popularly known as the “King of Ragtime”— lived at 2658A Morgan St. 120 years ago. Plenty has changed since then: Morgan Street was renamed Delmar, and the modest apartment and adjacent buildings were transformed into the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site. Since 1991, the museum exhibits have kept Joplin’s music and legacy alive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street will get some TLC next spring

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. After seven years of community planning, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District is moving to redevelop Love Bank Park, the street’s only public gathering space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis International Film Festival returns after a pandemic slowdown

The 31st annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival kicks off Thursday with screenings at the Contemporary Art Museum and the St. Louis Galleria. The 10-day event features 256 films, spread across nine venues including Plaza Frontenac, longtime home for much of the foreign fare. This year’s iteration is a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

RAC to direct $10.6 million in ARPA funds to St. Louis artists and groups

The Regional Arts Commission will distribute $10.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to artists and arts organizations in St. Louis. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted unanimously last week to approve the funding. It is the third-highest amount of ARPA funds allocated by a U.S. city to the arts, Mayor Tishaura Jones said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Extension likely for program that connects transit riders to mental health services

A partnership that’s helping get mental health services to passengers on the St. Louis region’s buses and trains is likely to continue for another two years. Bi-State Development Agency’s safety and security committee approved a contract extension with Chestnut Health Systems at its meeting in October. The full board will consider it at its meeting later this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Students expected to be back in classrooms at Collegiate by end of the month

Students at one of two high schools attacked by a gunman on Oct. 24 are expected to get back to learning next week. A timeline released Thursday by St. Louis Public Schools calls for the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience to do virtual learning Nov. 9-11, with a day for professional development on Nov. 7 and a day off for the election on Nov. 8. If repairs at the building are completed in time, Collegiate students who feel comfortable will be back in person on Nov. 14, Nov. 28 at the latest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

As NGA shifts into new construction phase, it’s also eyeing a more diverse workforce

The new campus for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency moves into a new phase of construction this month when workers finish the exterior of the main building. Work on the site in north St. Louis will turn to its interior, which will house the federal agency that provides the U.S. military with geospatial intelligence and services that include aeronautical charts and maritime and topographic maps.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy