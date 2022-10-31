Students at one of two high schools attacked by a gunman on Oct. 24 are expected to get back to learning next week. A timeline released Thursday by St. Louis Public Schools calls for the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience to do virtual learning Nov. 9-11, with a day for professional development on Nov. 7 and a day off for the election on Nov. 8. If repairs at the building are completed in time, Collegiate students who feel comfortable will be back in person on Nov. 14, Nov. 28 at the latest.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO