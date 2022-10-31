Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Thursday: 33 years later, a play that brought queer joy to St. Louis theater still shines
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In 1989, a groundbreaking play hit the local theater scene. Titled “Some of my best friends are,” the production became the first example of queer culture being openly depicted on a St. Louis stage. The play was a hit, overcoming the backlash to its controversial subject matter and running for three months to sold-out audiences.
Scott Joplin House stages comeback after break-in hits St. Louis museum
Scott Joplin — popularly known as the “King of Ragtime”— lived at 2658A Morgan St. 120 years ago. Plenty has changed since then: Morgan Street was renamed Delmar, and the modest apartment and adjacent buildings were transformed into the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site. Since 1991, the museum exhibits have kept Joplin’s music and legacy alive.
New mid-size concert hall fills a big gap among St. Louis entertainment venues
The newest concert and event space in St. Louis is a mid-sized space in downtown west called The Hawthorn. The latest addition to the music and event scene in the city held a free grand opening party Thursday night with well known St. Louis hip-hop artist Mvstermind and DJ Mahf.
Wednesday: Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street will get some TLC next spring
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. After seven years of community planning, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District is moving to redevelop Love Bank Park, the street’s only public gathering space.
St. Louis International Film Festival returns after a pandemic slowdown
The 31st annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival kicks off Thursday with screenings at the Contemporary Art Museum and the St. Louis Galleria. The 10-day event features 256 films, spread across nine venues including Plaza Frontenac, longtime home for much of the foreign fare. This year’s iteration is a...
Chocolate, tamales and pulque: St. Louisans honor deceased at Day of the Dead public altar
Leticia Seitz carefully arranges chocolate bars, bright orange marigolds and photographs of late Mexican icons on an altar in front of her south St. Louis boutique. “We’re going to set down some chocolate for the kids, fruits and their Takis,” she murmurs in Spanish. “Pulque for my father, his cigars too.”
RAC to direct $10.6 million in ARPA funds to St. Louis artists and groups
The Regional Arts Commission will distribute $10.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to artists and arts organizations in St. Louis. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted unanimously last week to approve the funding. It is the third-highest amount of ARPA funds allocated by a U.S. city to the arts, Mayor Tishaura Jones said.
Extension likely for program that connects transit riders to mental health services
A partnership that’s helping get mental health services to passengers on the St. Louis region’s buses and trains is likely to continue for another two years. Bi-State Development Agency’s safety and security committee approved a contract extension with Chestnut Health Systems at its meeting in October. The full board will consider it at its meeting later this month.
Expanded St. Louis Holocaust museum explores history of hate, and how to combat it today
There’s an artifact sitting in a glass case at the newly expanded St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum in Creve Coeur that’s very small but makes a powerful impression. A child’s brown, leather shoe sits alone. Allied forces found it after World War II at a site where...
33 years later, a reunion of queer musical ‘Some of my best friends are’ still shines
In 1989, the groundbreaking musical “Some of my best friends are” hit the St Louis theater scene, becoming the first example of queer culture being openly depicted on a St. Louis stage. The play, with its then-controversial subject matter, was a hit, running three months to sold-out audiences.
Students expected to be back in classrooms at Collegiate by end of the month
Students at one of two high schools attacked by a gunman on Oct. 24 are expected to get back to learning next week. A timeline released Thursday by St. Louis Public Schools calls for the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience to do virtual learning Nov. 9-11, with a day for professional development on Nov. 7 and a day off for the election on Nov. 8. If repairs at the building are completed in time, Collegiate students who feel comfortable will be back in person on Nov. 14, Nov. 28 at the latest.
As NGA shifts into new construction phase, it’s also eyeing a more diverse workforce
The new campus for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency moves into a new phase of construction this month when workers finish the exterior of the main building. Work on the site in north St. Louis will turn to its interior, which will house the federal agency that provides the U.S. military with geospatial intelligence and services that include aeronautical charts and maritime and topographic maps.
