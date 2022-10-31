Read full article on original website
Suspect Arrested for Arson in Ward Fire
Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a suspected arsonist in the Ward Incident fire. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., deputies responded with County Fire to a report of a fire in the brush area near the bike path between the south end of Ward Drive and More Ranch Road. When deputies arrived, a witness provided information about a possible suspect in the area.
Suspect arrested for shooting teen girls in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and wounding a pair of teenage girls in the northern Santa Barbara County city last month. At about 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Tesla gets stranded in ocean after driving on Central Coast beach, sheriff says
“The situation went from bad to worse,” a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Caller helps save inmate from overdose at Northern Branch Jail
An inmate's family member called the Northern Branch Jail staff to alert them that an inmate was possibly overdosing, ultimately saving the inmate's life, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Caller helps save inmate from overdose at Northern Branch Jail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Oxnard Police Department respond to fatal DUI at Pleasant Valley Road and Terrance Avenue Tuesday
Oxnard Police Department report one fatality and one arrest in Tuesday car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Terrace Avenue. The post Oxnard Police Department respond to fatal DUI at Pleasant Valley Road and Terrance Avenue Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Loaded Handgun Taken from Juvenile During Traffic Stop
The Santa Barbara Police Department reports a loaded handgun was taken from a juvenile during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Department stated a semi-automatic handgun and loaded magazine was taken off the street when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, a juvenile inside...
Santa Maria Police arrest 15-year-old for attempted murder in connection with October 9 shooting on Tuesday
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an Oct. 9 shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel that left two young women with severe injuries. The post Santa Maria Police arrest 15-year-old for attempted murder in connection with October 9 shooting on Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Release: Fatal Traffic Collision (11/1/22)
SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Motorcycle. LOCATION: Oxnard Boulevard, north of Wooley Road, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Richard Rojas, 49 year-old Oxnard resident / 2004 Honda motorcycle. DRIVER: Female, 32 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On October 29, 2022, at approximately...
One person dead, second facing murder charge following traffic collision on South Coast
One man is dead, and a second was arrested following a traffic collision in Ventura County. It happened at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road, and Terrace Avenue, in Oxnard. Police say Elijah Franco was westbound on Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators say an eastbound car then tried to turn onto Terrace Avenue, causing the collision with the oncoming motorcycle.
Ward Fire 50% Contained, Evacuations Lifted
A brush fire sparked off Ward Drive near the Southern California Gas Plant on Wednesday evening. At 11:40 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene to find approximately one acre of vegetation on fire, including eucalyptus trees, slowly spreading due to wind. A suspect was reportedly detained at...
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
Teen Injured from Isla Vista Cliff Fall
An 18-year-old sustained major injuries after falling from a cliff in Isla Vista on Wednesday evening. The Santa Barbara County firefighters received a report at 9:30 p.m. of an 18-year-old female found on the beach in an apparent cliff fall. She was discovered by people walking on the beach, approximately...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police say a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night. It all started at about 10:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Ave.
FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian, Flees The Scene | Oxnard
11.03.2022 | 2:01 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of vehicle versus pedestrian on Kinetic Dr just north of Camino Del Sol. When units arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive female down in the roadway. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
Firefighters contain house fire on La Senda Drive Wednesday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire is on the scene of a structure fire at 1536 La Senda Dr. and La Entrada at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. The post Firefighters contain house fire on La Senda Drive Wednesday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura
In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday
Goleta man charged with leaving death threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent pleads not guilty in a Ventura County Superior Court Monday. The post Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Owner of popular Moonshadows restaurant killed
The owner of the popular Malibu restaurant Moonshadows was killed along with his son in a fiery car crash November 1. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in Calabasas on Mulholland near Valmar. Police say a 2014 Toyota Camry was speeding when it crashed into the rear of a vintage 1965 Mustang carrying Andrea Bullo and his 13-year-old son, Marco. Both cars burst into flames. The Mustang was fully engulfed. The Bullos were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camry has been identified as 21-year-old Kevin Ivan Gonzales. He escaped major injuries. He was arrested on homicide charges and is being held on a $4 million bail. Investigators are trying to determine if Gonzalez was under the influence. Bullo bought the destination restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu two decades ago. Moonshadows was closed Wednesday and Thursday this week where employees held a private vigil. It’s uncertain at this time when the popular restaurant will reopen.
Santa Barbara County to hold workshops on Housing Element update
Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said. The North County workshop is set for 6...
