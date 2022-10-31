The owner of the popular Malibu restaurant Moonshadows was killed along with his son in a fiery car crash November 1. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in Calabasas on Mulholland near Valmar. Police say a 2014 Toyota Camry was speeding when it crashed into the rear of a vintage 1965 Mustang carrying Andrea Bullo and his 13-year-old son, Marco. Both cars burst into flames. The Mustang was fully engulfed. The Bullos were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camry has been identified as 21-year-old Kevin Ivan Gonzales. He escaped major injuries. He was arrested on homicide charges and is being held on a $4 million bail. Investigators are trying to determine if Gonzalez was under the influence. Bullo bought the destination restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu two decades ago. Moonshadows was closed Wednesday and Thursday this week where employees held a private vigil. It’s uncertain at this time when the popular restaurant will reopen.

MALIBU, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO