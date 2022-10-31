Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'Seeing Matt Hancock on I'm A Celebrity will bring back heartache'
A mother who could not see her dying son while Matt Hancock broke social distancing rules said she was angry he was joining a reality show. Penny Bibby of South Benfleet was not allowed to be with her son in hospital due to Covid restrictions. Ollie Bibby, 27, died on...
Radio DJ In England Dies In The Middle Of His Show
GenX Radio Suffolk fell silent for several minutes after Tim Gough suffered a suspected heart attack during his morning program.
Fleur East allowed to restart Strictly dance-off routine after prop incident, BBC confirms
Fleur East was given a second shot at her Strictly Come Dancing dance-off performance again following an “incident with a prop”, the BBC have confirmed.During Saturday (29 October) night’s Halloween show, the “Sax” singer performed a Salsa to Beyonce’s “Break My Soul”, scoring 32 points on the leaderboard.However, East found herself in the dance-off once again against EastEnders actor James Bye and his partner Amy Dowden, with both pairs having to perform for a second time.When East and partner Cito Coppola went to perform, however, their routine was briefly halted and the couple were allowed to restart. They danced...
tvinsider.com
Former ‘EastEnders’ Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage at Play
British actor and director Josephine Melville died on Thursday, October 20, after collapsing backstage at the play in which she was performing. According to BBC News, Melville was treated by paramedics and a medically-qualified audience member at the Nottingham Playhouse in Nottingham, England, but died at the scene. A cause of death has not been released.
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away
The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Special constable Penny Lancaster proudly poses at her passing out parade with City of London Police - where she's joined by supportive husband Rod Stewart
Penny Lancaster proudly posed at her passing out parade with the City of London Police on Tuesday. The 51-year-old former model is a special police constable for the service and was supported by her rocker husband Rod Stewart, 77, at the ceremony. Penny completed her training in April 2021 after...
BBC
King to unveil mother's statue at minster during Yorkshire tour
The King will unveil a statue of his late mother in York as part of a two-day visit to Yorkshire. The monarch will carry out engagements in Leeds and Bradford on 8 November, including a visit to the headquarters of supermarket chain Morrisons. On 9 November, accompanied by the Queen...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Brain Tumour Research charity says EastEnders Lola story is important
A brain tumour charity said its work with EastEnders on a storyline should help more people understand the cancer's "indiscriminate nature". Milton Keynes-based Brain Tumour Research helped scriptwriters on the BBC soap as character Lola Pearce was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM). A GBM is the most common type of...
tatler.com
Princess of Wales masters monochrome dressing on visit to Scarborough
The Princess of Wales is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and today was no exception as she joined the Prince of Wales for a visit to Scarborough to promote a cause close to their hearts: improving mental health services available to young people. The Royal Foundation of The Prince...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals outcome of Lola's surgery
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has learned her cancer surgery was unsuccessful in EastEnders. Wednesday's (November 2) visit to Albert Square was a heartbreaking one, as Jay accidentally gave Lola some false hope about how the emergency brain operation had gone. The trouble arose when Jay overheard Lola's doctors talking...
Digested week: Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir will tell us what we already know | John Crace
The royal family needn’t worry about its contents – ‘self-examination and the power of love over grief’
BBC
The BBC marks Remembrance Week 2022
We are very proud to bring remembrance content to our audiences across TV, radio, and online. All our programming will honour past and present members of the armed forces and pay respect to all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. — Tim Davie, BBC Director-General. The BBC is marking...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
Penny Mordaunt says Splash! reality show gig didn’t affect her duties as MP
Penny Mordaunt defended her reality television experiences and said it did not affect her duties as an MP after Matt Hancock’s move to join I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! was raised in parliament.Discussing her appearance on ITV show Splash! in 2014, the Commons leader said she was compared to “a paving slab being pushed off a scaffold” – but insisted she could still work as an MP.Mr Hancock, the former health secretary, had the Tory whip suspended after it emerged that he was joining the ITV reality show at a time when parliament is sitting.Government minister Graham Stuart...
BBC
Warwickshire statues celebrate sporting heroes
Two sporting heroes have been immortalised with steel sculptures on a Warwickshire section of the National Cycle Network. The local public chose Coventry's former Olympic runner David Moorcroft and record-breaking road-cyclist Eileen Sheridan to be represented. The cycling charity Sustrans has installed more than 250 of the life-sized steel figures...
BBC
Devon marine given gift from King Charles III after marathon challenge
A Royal Marine Commando from Devon received a letter and gift from King Charles III after completing 60 marathons in 60 days. L/Cpl Luke Grainger completed the challenge and raised more than £4,500 for the Royal Marines Charity. He finished it on Sunday at the Commando Memorial near Spean...
BBC
Glastonbury Festival coach packages sell out in 23 minutes
Ticket and coach packages for next year's Glastonbury Festival sold out within 23 minutes. The tickets, which include transport to Worthy Farm in Somerset, were made available at 18:00 GMT on Thursday. At 18:23 Glastonbury's official account posted: "The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have...
The Aristocrats announce The Defrost UK and Ireland tour dates
Prog supergroup the Aristocrats will tour the UK and Ireland in June
Comments / 0