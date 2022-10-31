ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Louisville announces theme games for 2022-23 men’s basketball season

The 2012-13 national championship team will be honored in February. As the University of Louisville men’s basketball season opens next week, theme games have been set for each of the Cardinals’ home games in the KFC Yum! Center. Special events celebrating two iconic UofL teams are planned, as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday evening Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney ranks every team in men’s college basketball and has Louisville at No. 79 (9th in the ACC). —Tony McNiff of MadeHoops.com breaks down the game of recent U of L hoops commit TJ Robinson. Analysis: Robinson is a smooth,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Opponent Breakdown: James Madison Dukes Defense

James Madison will bring one of the best defenses Louisville will face this year to Cardinal Stadium. They boast the best run defense in the country and play fast and physically at all levels. The Dukes aren’t a team that has played against the country's top offenses but have been very good against some very productive teams. Competition matters but I don’t care who you are playing when you’re putting up the numbers this defense is.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9

If you’ve been keeping up with these posts, I’m not sure there were many of us who thought Louisville would be one win away from bowl eligibility prior to the Wake Forest game last week. But after taking down the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons, Louisville finds itself with four more opportunities to win one more and go bowling.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience

Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Quincy Riley named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Two weeks, two Louisville players of the week. It’s a streak. Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week on Monday. Riley intercepted a pair of passes in Louisville’s 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium....
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Baseball: 4 Prospects Choose Cardinals

Head Coach Dan McDonnell and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Eric Snider have been busy the past seven days in adding to their roster. On October 25, Class of 2026 prospect Parker Clubb announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. The freshman from Mulvane, Kansas announced his college commitment before even completing a full year in high school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for

We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE

