Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Card Chronicle
Louisville announces theme games for 2022-23 men’s basketball season
The 2012-13 national championship team will be honored in February. As the University of Louisville men’s basketball season opens next week, theme games have been set for each of the Cardinals’ home games in the KFC Yum! Center. Special events celebrating two iconic UofL teams are planned, as...
Card Chronicle
Wednesday evening Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney ranks every team in men’s college basketball and has Louisville at No. 79 (9th in the ACC). —Tony McNiff of MadeHoops.com breaks down the game of recent U of L hoops commit TJ Robinson. Analysis: Robinson is a smooth,...
Sources: Louisville’s NCAA Infractions Coming Thursday
The case has been winding its way through the NCAA and Independent Accountability Review Process channels since the 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
aseaofblue.com
Louisville’s IARP ruling coming Thursday; Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games to start season
With the college basketball season set to tip off in the coming days, it is news regarding two high profile programs that made headlines on Wednesday. Let’s first start with the news that hits close to home for the Kentucky Wildcats. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports that the...
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
Card Chronicle
Opponent Breakdown: James Madison Dukes Defense
James Madison will bring one of the best defenses Louisville will face this year to Cardinal Stadium. They boast the best run defense in the country and play fast and physically at all levels. The Dukes aren’t a team that has played against the country's top offenses but have been very good against some very productive teams. Competition matters but I don’t care who you are playing when you’re putting up the numbers this defense is.
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9
If you’ve been keeping up with these posts, I’m not sure there were many of us who thought Louisville would be one win away from bowl eligibility prior to the Wake Forest game last week. But after taking down the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons, Louisville finds itself with four more opportunities to win one more and go bowling.
Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience
Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
Card Chronicle
Quincy Riley named ACC Defensive Back of the Week
Two weeks, two Louisville players of the week. It’s a streak. Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week on Monday. Riley intercepted a pair of passes in Louisville’s 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium....
Louisville Baseball: 4 Prospects Choose Cardinals
Head Coach Dan McDonnell and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Eric Snider have been busy the past seven days in adding to their roster. On October 25, Class of 2026 prospect Parker Clubb announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. The freshman from Mulvane, Kansas announced his college commitment before even completing a full year in high school.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
Penn State’s new president led a Kentucky university through crises. This is the story of her high-wire act
Neeli Bendapudi led the University of Louisville during a period of turmoil, but her sudden move to Happy Valley raised questions about her motivations and commitment.
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
Wave 3
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Powerball jackpot reaching the second-highest in the game’s 30-year history, Kentucky Lottery will be giving away free tickets. The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot was not drawn on Monday. The Kentucky Lottery said...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
