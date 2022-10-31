Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WTVC
Be a big brother or big sister in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children realize their potential and build their futures through youth mentoring programs. They nurture children and strengthen communities in and around the Chattanooga area. Today The Daily Refresh welcomed CEO Jessica Whatley to discuss their new building and ways you can get involved.
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man hit two police cars and then led authorities on a police chase starting in Catoosa County and ending in Chattanooga Thursday. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says they pursued the man after he struck two of their police cars with his red S-10 pick up truck.
WTVC
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
WTVC
The Grateful Gobbler Thanksgiving Day 5k
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Thanksgiving holiday is less than four weeks away. One way in which area families and friends can indulge in their Thanksgiving feast guilt-free is by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K. The family-fun and pet-friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park. The event promptly starts at 8 am and you will be home by 10 am!
WTVC
3 arrested, 2 on the loose after police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested and two others are still on the loose after a police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. CPD says a detective was working when he noticed the vehicle of a person wanted for aggravated assault. The officer...
WTVC
Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Matthew Gidney talks about how the annual Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy is happening on November 12th from 10am to 1pm at the Renaissance Park in downtown Chattanooga. Stay connected with Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee. (423) 380-8545. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
WTVC
Man accused of carrying gun, impersonating Hamilton Co. SRO during Rhea Co. football game
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County deputies have charged a man with impersonating a Hamilton County SRO and carrying a gun during a football game. The arrest report says Michael Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st. It says Ballard was on the field with a portable radio.
WDEF
Postal Facility resumes operations after Sunday night shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces that the main facility on Shallowford Road has now resumed normal operations after the fatal shooting Sunday night. That includes the Main Post Office, Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Police say a worker shot a supervisor and then fled. They found...
WTVC
Community Day and Car Show at East Hamilton High School
Ooltewah, Tenn- For entry to the event, simply bring a ten-dollar vehicle entry fee or an unopened toy! All proceeds go to the Forgotten Child Fund. East Hamilton High School's 5th Annual Community day and Car Show. November 5th, 10am-2pm 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.
WTVC
SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Tuesday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
WTVC
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
WTVC
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
WDEF
CPD provides update on post office shooting
HIXSON — At 10:26 p.m. Sunday night, CPD was notified of a possible active shooter at a post office located on 6050 Shallowford Rd. “Right now, what I can confirm for you is that there are two deceased from gunshot wound injuries,” said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “Right now, the situation is contained. There is no further threat to the public.”
WDEF
Suspect seriously wounded in East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a Halloween morning shooting in East Chattanooga. They say it happened around 10:30 AM at 1900 Milne Street (but the location could change). Police say a 28 year old male suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any information on the...
WTVC
Student in McMinn County charged with bringing fake handgun to school, says sheriff
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at McMinn County High School faces charges for bringing a simulated handgun to school, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. A post on Sheriff Guy's Facebook page says the student was in the cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students after another student sent a parent a picture of the alledges [sic] weapon.
WTVC
Hamilton County students homeless at 'historic' rate and Tennessee foster crisis persists
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s an issue that’s far from over in Tennessee: children need foster homes, but there aren’t enough to reach the demand. And in Hamilton County, homelessness is prevalent among youth. “We do have a crisis in Tennessee," says Liz Blasbery, Executive Director...
WTVC
Freedom Sings's Trailblazers program is helping women veterans across the country
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Veterans in this country are dealing with a wide range of medical and mental health related issues. There are all kinds of therapies available to help. A few years ago a few folks in Chattanooga hit on something that has helped a lot veterans. In the...
WDEF
Main Post Office facility closed temporarily after Sunday Shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces some fallout from the shooting last night at the main facility. They are temporarily suspending operations at the Main Post Office on Shallowford Road until further notice. That also includes the Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Chattanooga Police say responded to...
