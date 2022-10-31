ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Be a big brother or big sister in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children realize their potential and build their futures through youth mentoring programs. They nurture children and strengthen communities in and around the Chattanooga area. Today The Daily Refresh welcomed CEO Jessica Whatley to discuss their new building and ways you can get involved.
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
The Grateful Gobbler Thanksgiving Day 5k

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Thanksgiving holiday is less than four weeks away. One way in which area families and friends can indulge in their Thanksgiving feast guilt-free is by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K. The family-fun and pet-friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park. The event promptly starts at 8 am and you will be home by 10 am!
Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Matthew Gidney talks about how the annual Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy is happening on November 12th from 10am to 1pm at the Renaissance Park in downtown Chattanooga. Stay connected with Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee. (423) 380-8545. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
Postal Facility resumes operations after Sunday night shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces that the main facility on Shallowford Road has now resumed normal operations after the fatal shooting Sunday night. That includes the Main Post Office, Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Police say a worker shot a supervisor and then fled. They found...
Community Day and Car Show at East Hamilton High School

Ooltewah, Tenn- For entry to the event, simply bring a ten-dollar vehicle entry fee or an unopened toy! All proceeds go to the Forgotten Child Fund. East Hamilton High School's 5th Annual Community day and Car Show. November 5th, 10am-2pm 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.
SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Tuesday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
CPD provides update on post office shooting

HIXSON — At 10:26 p.m. Sunday night, CPD was notified of a possible active shooter at a post office located on 6050 Shallowford Rd. “Right now, what I can confirm for you is that there are two deceased from gunshot wound injuries,” said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “Right now, the situation is contained. There is no further threat to the public.”
Suspect seriously wounded in East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a Halloween morning shooting in East Chattanooga. They say it happened around 10:30 AM at 1900 Milne Street (but the location could change). Police say a 28 year old male suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any information on the...
Student in McMinn County charged with bringing fake handgun to school, says sheriff

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at McMinn County High School faces charges for bringing a simulated handgun to school, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. A post on Sheriff Guy's Facebook page says the student was in the cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students after another student sent a parent a picture of the alledges [sic] weapon.
Main Post Office facility closed temporarily after Sunday Shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces some fallout from the shooting last night at the main facility. They are temporarily suspending operations at the Main Post Office on Shallowford Road until further notice. That also includes the Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Chattanooga Police say responded to...
