Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
The SA Charter Justice, a petition you may be asked to sign when voting
SAN ANTONIO – We told you last month about a group of local activists who launched an initiative called the San Antonio Justice Charter. The goal is to gather enough signatures to get the initiative on the May 2023 ballot. They want to update the city charter on issues...
San Antonio father and son sentenced for roles in January 6 Capitol riots
SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio men, a father and son, have been sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. James "Sonny" Uptmore and Chase Uptmore both initially pled not guilty. More than a year after their arrest, they pled guilty to four...
Former UIW professor files discrimination lawsuit against the university
SAN ANTONIO - A former tenure-track professor at the School of Physical Therapy at the University of Incarnate Word has filed a lawsuit for race, sex, and national origin discrimination, as well as retaliation against the university. According to the petition, despite being recommended for tenure by the school’s Rank...
'Infestation of roaches': South Point tenants at the end of their rope
SAN ANTONIO - Rodents, electrical issues, and sewer problems: those are just some of the issues that tenants are facing at the South Point apartments. "A lot of mold, first of all,” Romana Castro, a South Point resident of six years, said. "Infestation of roaches have come in." "They...
Inmate on life support after suicide attempt interrupted at Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is on life support after deputies interrupted an early morning suicide attempt at the Bexar County Jail. A detention deputy found the 44-year-old man, who had been arrested for drug possession, around 3 a.m. Wednesday during bed check with a sheet tied around his neck.
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
Many locals attended Erik Cantu's candlelight vigil outside the McDonalds he was shot at
A candlelight vigil was held for Erik Cantu Tuesday night, outside the McDonalds along Blanco Road where the teen was shot multiple times back on October 2nd, by San Antonio police officer James Brennand. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Those...
Woman wanted for assault after throwing milk cartons, scratching up victim
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On Oct. 28, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosca for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house...
'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old
SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
Community holds vigil for San Antonio man who was shot to death more than a year ago
There will be another vigil Tuesday night in San Antonio to remember a man who was shot to death more than a year ago. The body of Angel Torrez was found in a ditch on the southside in September of 2021, but his killer was never found. Torrez was an...
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
Massive 3-alarm fire at vacant Midnight Rodeo bar too dangerous, firefighters let burn out
SAN ANTONIO - More than 40 fire units worked to put out a fire that broke out at a vacant Northeast Side bar. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a building that once was the Midnight Rodeo bar off Nacogdoches Road and Thousand Oaks Drive. San Antonio Fire...
San Antonio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County Jury sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Briones to life in prison on Tuesday for causing the death of her daughter. On Monday Briones was found guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict.
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
Car salesman accused of sending intimate photos to himself from customer's phone
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man who worked as a local car salesman, it's what he's accused of doing that has him facing charges and detectives believe there could be more victims. Police said 25-year-old Connor Griffin is accused of accessing intimate photos from a customer’s...
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
