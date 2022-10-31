ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Former UIW professor files discrimination lawsuit against the university

SAN ANTONIO - A former tenure-track professor at the School of Physical Therapy at the University of Incarnate Word has filed a lawsuit for race, sex, and national origin discrimination, as well as retaliation against the university. According to the petition, despite being recommended for tenure by the school’s Rank...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old

SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
SAN ANTONIO, TX

