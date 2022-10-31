Read full article on original website
Holiday Card signing event is scheduled
Society of the 1st Division Executive Director Phyllis Fitzgerald has announced a Holiday Card signing event for deployed 1st Infantry Division Soldiers on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Junction City Municipal Building foyer. The hours for the event will be 4-8 p.m.
Operation Santa Claus kicks off for 2022
Santa's Fort Riley Workshop was the site for the Operation Santa Claus ribbon cutting ceremony this week. ( Photos by Phyllis Fitzgerald ) Through Operation Santa Claus, Fort Riley and the surrounding communities assist local active duty junior enlisted service members who have financial needs by providing gifts for their children. Soldiers and family members apply for the program their units.
Winter coat drive wraps up Nov. 18
House of Ruth and Community Partners will come together to celebrate as they do a count of all coats collected from a second annual 2022 winter coat drive for kids in Junction City. House of Ruth Director Linda Gibson said donors and individuals from the drop-off locations are invited to...
WIBW
Community members march to fight for right on slaughterhouse project
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Junction City came out Tuesday night with a message to say to the city commission. “The community, the commissioner everyone of them knows what the community wants and we don’t want a slaughterhouse,” said protester, Karen Augustine. People met at Heritage...
Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
WIBW
Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP
ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and...
WIBW
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dialysis center that fought through years of delays to open has closed. DaVita confirms its Wanamaker Dialysis Clinic gave its final treatments last week Friday, Oct. 28. In a statement, DaVita told 13 NEWS that while they, like the rest of the health care...
27th Annual Christmas Parade
The 27th Annual Junction Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce - 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK Christmas Parade is set for Friday, November 25th the day after Thanksgiving. The parade theme this year is "A Classic Christmas." Click here to make your parade entry.
WIBW
City of Topeka announces new simplified housing assistance program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new simplified housing assistance program will help those searching for shelter in Topeka find one with a single point of access. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, it and community partners launched a new program to create a more collaborative community approach and ensure equity and access to housing and shelter in the Capital City.
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
USD 475 receives a federal grant to offset rising construction costs
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Unified School District 475 has received a supplemental grant from the Office of Local Defense Communities Cooperation to continue construction of an elementary school on Fort Riley. The award of additional funding was announced October 26. The district applied for supplemental funding from...
Wichita War Dancer will perform in Junction City
Greg Victors, also known as the Wichita War Dancer, will perform this Friday, November 4 at 6:00 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City. Susan Moyer, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Director, said Victors is a Native American performer dedicated to preserving traditional Native American culture through the War Dance. He has traveled across the globe to provide cultural education, interactive learning opportunities and tribal entertainment.
WIBW
Expansion coming for health care service in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Cornerstone Family Counseling is expanding its location to double its size with the hope to better meet the needs of the Manhattan area. Today the facility held their groundbreaking ceremony to start the expansion as there has been tremendous growth and need for more mental health services in the Manhattan community.
Riley Co. Fire husband, wife to be featured on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Riley County Fire District #1 announced that two of RCFD#1's volunteer firefighters are being featured on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Friday, November 4th. Just over a year ago, I(Becky Goff) featured Roger and Kim Davis in a story for my former media company, highlighting their service to the Riley County Fire District as volunteers.
Brian R. Peete Selected as Next RCPD Director
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Brian R. Peete has been selected by the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) as the next Director of the Riley County Police Department. Peete will be the 6th Director since the RCPD was established in 1974. He currently serves as the Chief of Police...
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
WIBW
Officials investigate late-night shooting blocks away from elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a late-night shooting that happened blocks away from a Topeka elementary school. The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a shooting. When officials...
WIBW
Shawnee County Solid Waste worker injured when hit by car Thursday morning in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Solid Waste worker was injured Thursday morning in a car-trash truck collision in west-central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black...
WIBW
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives. Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.
