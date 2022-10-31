ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Intentional misinformation? NC State Board of Elections warning of fake mail, texts as election looms

By Steve Sbraccia
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X24Ka_0itYDkwD00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With just a little over one week until election day here in North Carolina, the State Board Of Elections is issuing an alert to voters about mailings and text messages which may be inaccurate or contain intentional misinformation.

On Friday, Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia told you how scammers are trying to use text messages from what appear to be political campaigns to trick you into giving up money or your personal information.

Now, the State Board of Elections is warning about mass mailings and text messages to voters about early voting before Nov. 8.

With just days to go before voting ends for this mid-term election, the state board said a lot of “noise” is being generated by all kinds of groups — and voters are concerned.

“We’re hearing from a number of voters about various mailings that have gone out, as well as text messages indicating inaccuracies in their voting history from previous elections or even text messages saying they haven’t voted yet,” Karen Brinson Bell said, the executive director of the State Board of Elections.

Sbraccia was one of those who received a text saying he hadn’t voted yet, even though he’d done so days earlier.

The text was from a Tennessee area code and claims to have used “public records”, but it doesn’t say from when.

“Depending on when they got that information it could be outdated,” Bell said. “The vendor information might not even be associated with a voter record. When you start mingling data, potentially there are errors in that.”

As of Monday, the State Board of Elections said approximately 1.2 million people have either voted via absentee ballots or voted in person as various groups continue to try to get the attention of the rest of those who’ve yet to cast ballots.

“NC is a very competitive state so we see a lot of activity from campaigns and advocacy groups,” Bell said. “The ‘noise’ has become part of our elections and some of it is misinformation and disinformation.”

The State Board of Elections is also running its own ads on social media trying to counter some of that noise, providing accurate early voting information for any county.

If you get a text that said you didn’t vote, you can see if your ballot was recorded on the State Board of Elections website under the voter search tab.

“We are the ones who can tell you firsthand what your voting history is,” Bell said.

One question unanswered in all this? Will the prodding and texting and mailing increase the numbers of people who will vote this time around, or will it actually turn folks off and make them less inclined to vote?

“We’ll leave that up to the political scientists to research it,” Bell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

'Go to those trusted sources' | Elections officials, advocates share easy ways to verify information on elections in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With less than a week until Election Day, tens of thousands of voters across the country received an automated text message with misleading information about their polling location. The texts went out to voters in five states, including North Carolina, and were sent on behalf of three different advocacy groups.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
borderbelt.org

Thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in NC’s Border Belt counties

The 2022 election is well underway in North Carolina’s Border Belt region, where thousands of voters have already cast their ballots. Several key races are on the ballot, including for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, N.C. Supreme Court. Voters are also picking local candidates for sheriff, county commissioners, school board members and more.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina: What to expect on election night

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
High Point University

HPU Poll: Gov. Cooper’s Approval Remains High Among North Carolinians

North Carolinians said they lack knowledge about the major candidates for the U.S. Senate election in North Carolina. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 49%, while 28% said they disapprove and 24% did not offer an opinion either way.
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

N.C. congressional candidate’s house target of shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that ended with him standing in front of his opponents house, weeks after a bullet was shot into the home. The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning. The ad featured Jackson standing in...
HICKORY, NC
CBS 17

Cooper OKs commission to see if reform is needed when choosing UNC System leaders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order creating a commission focused on how the state’s public universities are choosing its leaders. The “Commission on the Future of Public Universities” will focus on schools in the UNC System. Former system presidents Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings will be co-chairs for the commission. […]
CBS 17

$250,000 worth of fake candies containing THC seized, says NC secretary of state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars worth of counterfeit candies laced with THC has been seized from store shelves across North Carolina, the secretary of state’s office said Thursday. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said that among the $223,824 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks were fake Skittles, Cheetos, Life Savers, and Girl […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy