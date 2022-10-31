Q. My mother, 96, died in July of 2022. Her house remains in her name. While the house is technically titled in her name, I assume that as of the date of her death, it became part of her estate. Property taxes are due soon. If these property taxes are paid out of her estate, where might there be a tax deduction? Would it be her regular 1040, her estate return or her 1041 for the income tax return on her estate?

