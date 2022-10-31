Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Cayce sanitation guys are in love with this 4-year-old
Luke Thompson, 4 lives in Cayce with this family. He has Down Syndrome and loves nothing more than waving to the local trash guys.
Graveside Chronicles take visitors through a tour of the historic Sumter Cemetery
SUMTER, S.C. — To get in the Halloween spirit, a Sumter woman is leading the Graveyard Chronicles to teach people a piece of the past. Diana Roof has spent months in the historic Sumter Cemetery, learning about some of the 13,000 people buried in the 45 acres since 1831.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Annual Pig on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off and Festival”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-One of South Carolina’s largest BBQ competitions “Pig on the Ridge” is back!. Pig on the Ridge is a two-day event happening this weekend with tons of entertainment, and activities for kids, and vendors. The event is held at 170 S....
Have you seen this missing bull in Elloree?
ELLOREE, S.C. — Farm owners in Elloree are searching for a missing bull. His name is Peacemaker, and he escaped from a farm in Elloree three weeks ago. Farm owners say it happened while he was drinking water, got spooked, broke through the gates of the farm and ran off.
coladaily.com
Man barricaded inside Elgin home
Family members are safe and unharmed after a man displaying erratic behavior refused to come out of his home located in the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood. According to the Columbia Police Department, the man is likely armed and teams of trained crisis negotiators are on the scene in an effort to speak with him.
One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free
CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
WMBF
City of Florence reopens Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Florence is offering the youth in their community another outlet to be active and show off their creativity. Just seven months ago, the Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center was nearly vacant. “I had learned that the program had been closed down for quite some...
“I do what the bible tells me": Santee woman turns 107
SANTEE, S.C. — Santee woman Adell Julie Thompson celebrated her 107th birthday on October 10th, and reflects on her journey leading up to this moment. “I do what the bible tell me." That's what Thompson says is the key to longevity. She was born October 10, 1915. Friends and...
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
South Carolina baker competes on Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Selena Dennis is the owner of Embellished Dough, a bakery in Columbia. Born out of curiosity of wanting to learn how to make custom sugar cookies, Dennis founded the company in 2018 and taught herself how to make the delicious treats. “I didn't initially start out...
WIS-TV
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A parent at the Bates Middle School in Sumter said their child had an undercooked burger in their lunch recently. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said this concern is shared with other parents about lunches not being prepared properly. A photo taken of a...
Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
Man receives mobile home, car donation after spending 20 years in prison
SUMTER, S.C. — Detrick Tyler is the new owner of a car, thanks to a donation to help give him a second chance after getting out of prison. After spending more than 20 years behind bars, Tyler joined the Clean Slate Reentry Program in Sumter when he got out a month ago.
manninglive.com
Clarendon desperate for foster families
Children are placed into a foster care situation when their biological families are unable to provide acceptable care for them. These children may sometimes be abused, neglected, or at risk of harm. Children can be taken into state custody and placed into foster care. Once in foster care, the children will be placed in an alternative living environment, such as a foster home. Foster care is meant to be temporary, lasting only as long as it takes the family to make the needed changes so that the child may return to a safe and stable environment. If the decision is made that the child cannot return home, he or she may remain in foster care until placed in the care of a relative, adopted or emancipated.
Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified
BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
