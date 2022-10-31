ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

News19 WLTX

Have you seen this missing bull in Elloree?

ELLOREE, S.C. — Farm owners in Elloree are searching for a missing bull. His name is Peacemaker, and he escaped from a farm in Elloree three weeks ago. Farm owners say it happened while he was drinking water, got spooked, broke through the gates of the farm and ran off.
ELLOREE, SC
coladaily.com

Man barricaded inside Elgin home

Family members are safe and unharmed after a man displaying erratic behavior refused to come out of his home located in the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood. According to the Columbia Police Department, the man is likely armed and teams of trained crisis negotiators are on the scene in an effort to speak with him.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free

CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
CAMDEN, SC
WMBF

City of Florence reopens Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Florence is offering the youth in their community another outlet to be active and show off their creativity. Just seven months ago, the Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center was nearly vacant. “I had learned that the program had been closed down for quite some...
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
SUMTER, SC
manninglive.com

Clarendon desperate for foster families

Children are placed into a foster care situation when their biological families are unable to provide acceptable care for them. These children may sometimes be abused, neglected, or at risk of harm. Children can be taken into state custody and placed into foster care. Once in foster care, the children will be placed in an alternative living environment, such as a foster home. Foster care is meant to be temporary, lasting only as long as it takes the family to make the needed changes so that the child may return to a safe and stable environment. If the decision is made that the child cannot return home, he or she may remain in foster care until placed in the care of a relative, adopted or emancipated.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

