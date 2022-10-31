Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program
The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
Foreigner Returning To Duluth On Greatest Hits Tour
A band that is no stranger to big hits and who has also maintained a reputation for putting on fantastic live shows is returning to Duluth!. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Friday morning that Foreigner is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to DECC Symphony Hall. They last played at that venue in 2018 with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, but this time it'll be a straight-up rock show.
Duluth’s Burrito Union Announces The Return Of The Thanksgiving Burrito
There are several annual traditions across the Northland that give us reminders that the seasons are about to change. Even though we're currently experiencing nice, warm temperatures, on such annual tradition was announced to remind us that Thanksgiving, and colder weather, are not too far away. However, this annual tradition...
City of Duluth Launches GetGreen App To Encourage Local Climate Change Behaviors
Living in a nature-rich part of the country like we do in the Northland, doing all we can to protect the environment just seems to come naturally. But there's always room for improvement. That's the impetus behind the launch of a new app that's tailored specifically towards Twin Ports residents.
Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course Closing This Week For The Season
The Northland is enjoying mild Halloween temperatures that will only get warmer as the middle of the week approaches. This weather has certainly allowed golfers to enjoy extra time out on area courses, however fans of Enger Park Golf Course better enjoy it while they can!. The City of Duluth...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area
Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
Hermantown Community Learning Center Adds Major Playground Area
In 2019 the Hermantown Community School District broke ground on a new facility, The Hermantown Community Learning Center. Before the new building was in place they had been renting a small facility that was not located on the same campus as the middle and high school or the hockey arena.
City Leaders Offer Plan To ‘Fix’ Downtown Duluth Problems, Taskforce Results Provide Action Plan For The Future
The problems in downtown Duluth are hard to ignore. Blight. Crime. Drugs. Homelessness. While these have always been issues for the downtown business community, it seems that - for a variety of reasons - they've gotten worse over the last few years. And the pandemic didn't help. To address the...
Twin Ports Area Minnesota Deer Season Opener Weather Forecast
As many gear up for Minnesota's Deer Rifle Season the biggest talk leading to it is usually the weather. There are of course other considerations like how much beer to bring and making deer stand safety a priority, but what you'll need to wear to be comfortable sitting in the elements is high on a lot of people's lists.
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior
Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
The Best Burger I’ve Had In Years Was At A Twin Ports Italian Restaurant
Who eats a burger at an Italian restaurant? That's what I thought when I looked at the menu and saw the burger options. I asked our server, Cathy, if the burgers were any good. She said they are terrific, and I wouldn't be disappointed. It was our daughter's birthday and...
Here’s How MNDOT Will Reduce Oversize Load Traffic Jams In Duluth [PHOTOS]
For some time now, the Twin Ports - especially Duluth - has been the port of call for ships transporting large, oversize cargo. From the ship to the rail or highway, that cargo then travels to its final destination, utilizing the "farthest inland port in the United States" as its jumping-off point.
Gordon Post Office Saved From Closure With Signing Of New Lease
They say that a post office is a vital lifeline to a community. This is especially true for a small town. While mail delivery service is one of its important roles, an operating post office is also necessary for many other services provided by government - from the local level all the way to the federal government. Everything from passports to absentee ballots, census detail to emergency supplies following a disaster get routed through and count on the foundation that an active post office (and zip code) provide.
Demolition Of Highway 53 Bridge Portions Starts November 7 In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Noise, dust, and the potential for equipment movement. That's what drivers and residents should anticipate within the Lincoln Park neighborhood part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project - starting Monday, November 7 as another round of the work unfolds. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation have shared that they...
Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee
You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
Duluth Police Department Warns Of Another Scam In Area
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
Missing Person Alert: Authorities Need Help Locating Carlton, Minnesota Man
A Northland man has gone missing and local authorities have reached out to the public in an effort to locate him a quickly as possible. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension posted the Missing Person Alert Wednesday morning on their official Facebook page, on behalf of the Carlton County Sheriff's Office:
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0