KSBW.com
California program offers money for earthquake protection
There is a new program where people can get cash to pay for earthquake protection. The 'Brace and Bolt' program gives eligible homeowners money to pay for what is known as a 'seismic retrofit.' The idea is to lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake. Like most California homeowners,...
KSBW.com
UC student workers vote to authorize a strike
University of California student workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize going on strike. The announcement came late Wednesday night. The action covers about 48,000 workers that include researchers, post-docs, teaching assistants and graders. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The midterm elections are next week, and electioneering concerns are on the minds of some voters heading out to cast their ballots. Mark Woodward has lived in Santa Cruz most of his life. He told KION he saw a group of people for "measure o"-- near the mobile voting site. While The post Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay Aquarium to bring back community open house
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced that it is bringing back the Community Open House event next year. Anyone who lives in Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, or San Benito County will get free admission to the aquarium Jan. 21-29, 2023. In order to get in for...
KSBW.com
Artist volunteers time to paint new mural at Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas held its annual harvest festival on Saturday to raise money for supplies and field trips. On the same day, they had a special surprise. A local artist, Edgar Reynoso, stopped by to paint a new mural for the school. He...
Gilroy Dispatch
Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel
Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work. For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.
KSBW.com
Pretend Stanford Student Lived in Dorms for 10 Months
STANFORD, Calif. — A man pretended to be a student and lived in several Stanford University dorms for at least 10 months, a university official said Tuesday. The university’s Department of Public Safety cited the man for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that didn't deter him, Stanford spokeswoman Dee Mostofi said in a statement.
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Santa Cruz High School lifts shelter-in-place, juvenile who made the threat is in custody
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON OCT. 31, 2022 AT 1:06 PM: Santa Cruz Police said that they have arrested a male juvenile who was responsible for the social media threat made against Santa Cruz High School on Monday morning. Police said that the threat was not credible to any Santa Cruz City Schools. Police The post Santa Cruz High School lifts shelter-in-place, juvenile who made the threat is in custody appeared first on KION546.
Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor
As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
KSBW.com
Hollister schools placed on lockdown Thursday, no threat to students
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department responded to a dispute between neighbors that turned into a shooting on Valley View Road, Thursday. Police says an argument led to one a suspect firing a single gunshot that struck a neighboring house, police also report that no one was hurt.
Suspect in custody after Santa Cruz High School students shelter in place due to social media threat
Santa Cruz High School was briefly in "shelter-in-place" Monday morning out of an abundance of caution after someone made a threat on social media. The district described the threat as not credible and said that police have taken someone in custody.
Watsonville hosting inaugural Day of the Dead Celebration
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The City of Watsonville will be having their inaugural Day of the Dead celebration on Tuesday night. The event will be held at Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center on 30 Maple Ave. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dia De Los Muertos honors the memoires of those The post Watsonville hosting inaugural Day of the Dead Celebration appeared first on KION546.
Farmland vs. families? Rancor over Watsonville's future divides along lines of age, equity, an agrarian ideal
For the longtime Watsonville folks who support Measure Q, which would keep the urban limit line as it is for two more decades, Pajaro Valley soil is not something worth messing with, imperfections and all. Those among the younger, more diverse population who support Measure S believe the city's affordability crisis might require more flexibility for growth over that span. Will young voters turn out for S? Will Q supporters convince enough voters there is a real fear of "sprawl" and of Watsonville "turning into San Jose"?
SFist
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith Ends Career In Scandal, After Otherwise Distinguished Tenure
Laurie Smith was the first woman ever elected sheriff in California, and has served as Santa Clara County Sheriff since 1998, but just resigned in disgrace as a corruption trial was likely to force her out anyway. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been with the Sheriff’s Office since...
I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?
Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
milpitasbeat.com
Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas
Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn planned for Wilder Ranch State Park starting Wednesday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Prescribed burns have been scheduled at Wilder Ranch State Park starting on Wednesday and going through Dec. 13. Several trails in the park will be closed during the burns. The burns are part of a fire program designed to enhance the health of the forest...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith convicted of corruption, misconduct
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Just days after former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired, she was found guilty of six civil counts of corruption and willful conduct. The trial against Smith stems from a 2021 Santa Clara County civil grand jury. Acting Sheriff Ken Binder said he respects the...
KSBW.com
Peace of Mind Dog Rescue co-founder nominated for CNN Hero of the Year
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Peace of Mind Dog Rescue co-founder Carie Broecker made CNN's top 10 list of 2022 heroes. An online vote will determine if Broecker wins CNN Hero of the Year. Anyone can vote up to 10 times each day. The winner will receive an additional $100,000...
