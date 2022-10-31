Linton Football set to battle Sullivan

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The top ranked and undefeated Linton Miners (11-0) will battle the Sullivan Golden Arrows (7-4) on Friday night for a sectional championship. The two rivals played in week 4 which Linton won 40-20. Coach Brian Oliver says it’s not that surprising that they will meet again.

“Well I mean I had a gut feeling looking back a while back once we played them in week 4 and in the playoffs we knew something I mean me and Coach Caton even talked about it after the game and then when the draw came out we knew there was a good opportunity for this to happen and what a great time to be able to have two program’s come out and rivalries play for a championship game and it should be a great atmosphere for everybody around,” he said.

Added star quarterback Hunter Gennicks: “Yeah it’s kind of crazy you know who would have thought 100 plus years we’d seem them once in the playoffs so it’s pretty cool to be a part of that just looking forward to a great game and something really cool to be experiencing,” he said. The Miners and Arrows are slated for a 7 pm kickoff at Sullivan High School.

