CNBC
Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
TechCrunch
Lockheed Martin increases its bet on satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital with $100 million investment
Terran also announced that it will now build its massive, $300 million space vehicle manufacturing facility in Irvine, California, not Florida as originally planned. CEO Marc Bell told press that the company decided to move the facility to California, where Terran Orbital already has a substantial footprint, because it could move into the facilities faster than in Florida. It’s a big loss for Space Florida, the state’s economic development agency focused on aerospace, which was going to provide the conduit financing for the facility.
No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel
A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast on Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But while inventories of diesel and gasoline are lower than they historically have been, the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S. is not going to run out of it, according to energy market experts. On Tuesday, headlines indicating that the U.S. is down to a 25-day supply of diesel proliferated. Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week tweeted that...
TechCrunch
Spend management startup Pleo lays off 15% of its workforce
“I’ll be honest. Pleo today, at the point of almost 1,000 employees and with our focus across 16 different countries, feels so different than just 12 months ago,“ co-founder and CEO Jeppe Rindom wrote in a blog post. “Yet the world has changed and our next chapter will...
TechCrunch
Metrist raises $5.5M to provide better cloud service outage data
The overall idea behind Metrist is pretty straightforward, but there are surprisingly few companies doing this. While products like Twitter or StatusPage (which is now owned by Atlassian) allow companies to easily communicate issues with their services to their users, they don’t always reflect every problem and service degradation — something that then comes into play when it’s time to review an SLA agreement or a contract comes up for renewal and the two parties have vastly different perceptions of a product’s reliability. And while application performance monitoring and observability tools like New Relic or Honeycomb can give you some of this data, it’s not their core use case, as these services tend to be inward facing.
TechCrunch
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems
Called Converge, the cohort will be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was announced last May and was backed by Microsoft and other partners. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will receive $1 million each and admission to five weeks of office hours, workshops and events with OpenAI staff, as well as early access to OpenAI models and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
TechCrunch
Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry
Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
TechCrunch
Iron Ox lays off 50, amounting to nearly half its staff
Bay Area-based Iron Ox has certainly had no shortage of supporters. The agtech firm has raised north of $100 million, culminating with a $53 million Series C announced in September of last year. But earlier this week, the robotic agtech startup instituted widespread layoffs. All told, 50 jobs were cut this week, a figure that amounts to nearly half of the company’s staff of “just over 100 people.”
TechCrunch
Satellite startup Constellr wins backing to build out its water-monitoring platform
To tackle this, the Germany-based Constellr satellite startup has now raised $10 million in seed funding, co-led by Lakestar and Vsquared, with participation from early and new supporters FTTF, IQT, Amathaon Capital, Natural Ventures, EIT Food, OHB Venture Capital, Next Humanity, and Seraphim. This space-based water monitoring system checks the...
getnews.info
Five Fold Impact Is An Executive Coaching And Consulting Firm Whose Strategies Have Assisted Over 400 Companies
Five Fold Impact is an executive consulting and coaching firm designed to help faith-based entrepreneurs double their business profits rapidly using a proven and proprietary method of strategic business. The firm has a proven track record of helping faith-based entrepreneurs double their business profits rapidly. They have helped over 400 companies generate over $100MM in annual revenue.
TechCrunch
Amazon exec confirms corporate hiring freeze through end of year
In the letter, Galetti notes that the company had already begun pausing or slowing hiring in various corporate departments in “recent weeks.” The move has since been applied to “new incremental hires” across its corporate business for “the next few months.” The “corporate” caveat here is likely meant to differentiate the roles from positions like those in Amazon fulfillment centers across the U.S., as the company ramps up for the holidays.
Dutch court carbon capture project ruling alarms building sector
AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' highest court on Wednesday ruled that a major carbon capture project might have to be halted because it did not meet European environmental guidelines, dealing a potential blow to construction projects throughout the country.
getnews.info
Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027
“Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027”. The global fire extinguisher market is being driven by the introduction of eco-friendly and sound-based fire extinguishers by manufacturers. According to IMARC Group latest published report, The global fire extinguisher market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021....
TechCrunch
Quinio’s $40M equity, debt raise shows LatAm is strong market for e-commerce aggregators
It’s an interesting time for e-commerce aggregators. Over the past year, the market went from hot, hot, hot to cool, though some aggregators still held on and were even able to close on venture capital deals. For example, OpenStore closed on $32 million in September, while secondhand apparel aggregator Gently took in $2 million of pre-seed dollars and Una Brands bagged $30 million to acquire APAC brands.
TechCrunch
George Hotz, aka ‘geohot,’ is leaving Comma.ai for a lofty AI project
Now, Hotz says he is taking “some time away” from the driver assistance system startup that promises to bring Tesla Autopilot-like functionality to your car. Although, he will remain its sole board member and president. Hotz hasn’t been involved in the much of the day-to-day leaderships task for...
TechCrunch
Privilège Ventures launches $20M fund investing in women-led startups
“We don’t just want to support women,” Jacqueline Ruedin Rüsch, founding general partner at Privilège Ventures said in an interview with TechCrunch. “The data shows women in the driver’s seat produce better ROI.”. The firm says that its investment thesis is based on the...
TechCrunch
One of Canada’s biggest climate tech backers pulls back
The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) came out with a new, $400 million climate tech fund on Wednesday, which it called a “renewed commitment” to help build “world-class Canadian clean tech” companies. The BDC is owned by the state and was set up to drive...
TechCrunch
Stripe cuts 14% of its workforce, CEO says they ‘overhired for the world we’re in’
The latest round of layoffs follows a string of cutbacks in the fintech sphere, with Brex last month revealing it was scything 11% of its workforce, while just yesterday Chime confirmed that 12% of its employees would be laid off. In a memo published online, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison conveyed...
