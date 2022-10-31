Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
amherstbulletin.com
$180K state grant caps caps capital campaign for Amherst’s Drake venue
AMHERST — A capital campaign for the build-out of downtown Amherst’s first live performance venue, which opened last spring, is coming to a close after the Drake and the Downtown Amherst Foundation received a $180,000 state Cultural Facilities Fund grant last week. “This grant and the amount awarded...
amherstbulletin.com
Historic Deerfield looks to shine light on untold history with memorial plaques
DEERFIELD — Up and down Old Main Street, houses from the Colonial era still stand, now turned into educational opportunities by Historic Deerfield in an effort to share the town’s rich history. That history, however, has not always been represented in full — until this month. In...
amherstbulletin.com
Around Amherst: Halloween’s not just for children anymore
AMHERST — Halloween festivities for both children and adults, as well as their canine companions, are being staged over the weekend. For children, Amherst Recreation is putting on the Halloween Spooktacular, in partnership with the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday afternoon.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst mother and son saved after eating mushroom, recovering in hospital
WORCESTER — An Amherst mother and son who took ill after eating foraged mushrooms are continuing to recover from a near-fatal experience that required significant medical intervention from a team led by a toxicology expert at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Kam Look, 63, and Kai Chen,...
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
amherstbulletin.com
International Climate and Cryosphere Office coming to UMass Amherst
AMHERST — The University of Massachusetts will host the international office of Climate and Cryosphere project for the next five years, engaging in research aimed at better understanding the impacts of global warming on the planet’s frozen areas. The project is one of the World Climate Research Program’s...
amherstbulletin.com
A room at the table for all: At Coronation Café, it’s all about the coffee, the food and the conversation
AMHERST — At the Coronation Café, it’s not just the coffee that brings in the people — it’s the chance to make new friends and maybe play a tune on the piano. That instrument was purchased from an Amherst resident through Craigslist and has been popular with the customers, according to co-owner Doreen Kurtz.
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million
As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst school’s preliminary design in the home stretch
AMHERST — A proposed site plan and preliminary designs for a three-story building situated at the southern end of the Fort River School location, with separate entrances for school buses and parent vehicles, are in the home stretch of being completed. With cost estimates for the project to be...
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst town officials, superintendent near deal on CRESS role in schools
AMHERST — Unarmed community responders will have a role in promoting conflict resolution at the Amherst’s public schools, but any responses to school buildings and events from the town’s new public safety team will be guided by terms of a memorandum of understanding. Members of the Amherst...
Have You Seen This New Berkshires Hotel That Was Once a Days Inn?
Sometimes, renovations can really do wonders for things that could previously be considered 'an eye sore'. It seems that's exactly what has happened for this new hotel in the region that is now unrecognizable...in the BEST way possible. There is a good chance that you have driven past this new...
amherstbulletin.com
Dragon to return to Hadley Board of Health, giving it a full complement of members
HADLEY — A former health director for the town of Amherst, who also previously served on Hadley’s Board of Health, is returning to the panel so that it will have a full complement of members. In a joint unanimous vote last week by four members of the Select...
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
Comments / 0