Amherst, MA

Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
$180K state grant caps caps capital campaign for Amherst’s Drake venue

AMHERST — A capital campaign for the build-out of downtown Amherst’s first live performance venue, which opened last spring, is coming to a close after the Drake and the Downtown Amherst Foundation received a $180,000 state Cultural Facilities Fund grant last week. “This grant and the amount awarded...
Around Amherst: Halloween’s not just for children anymore

AMHERST — Halloween festivities for both children and adults, as well as their canine companions, are being staged over the weekend. For children, Amherst Recreation is putting on the Halloween Spooktacular, in partnership with the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday afternoon.
Amherst mother and son saved after eating mushroom, recovering in hospital

WORCESTER — An Amherst mother and son who took ill after eating foraged mushrooms are continuing to recover from a near-fatal experience that required significant medical intervention from a team led by a toxicology expert at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Kam Look, 63, and Kai Chen,...
International Climate and Cryosphere Office coming to UMass Amherst

AMHERST — The University of Massachusetts will host the international office of Climate and Cryosphere project for the next five years, engaging in research aimed at better understanding the impacts of global warming on the planet’s frozen areas. The project is one of the World Climate Research Program’s...
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield

(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million

As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
Amherst school’s preliminary design in the home stretch

AMHERST — A proposed site plan and preliminary designs for a three-story building situated at the southern end of the Fort River School location, with separate entrances for school buses and parent vehicles, are in the home stretch of being completed. With cost estimates for the project to be...
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Amherst town officials, superintendent near deal on CRESS role in schools

AMHERST — Unarmed community responders will have a role in promoting conflict resolution at the Amherst’s public schools, but any responses to school buildings and events from the town’s new public safety team will be guided by terms of a memorandum of understanding. Members of the Amherst...
