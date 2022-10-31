Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk announces Twitter layoffs via email after takeover - live
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday. “Team, In...
Open Source: Ambulances at Amazon
Hey all. I’m Brian Gordon, tech writer for The News & Observer, and this is Open Source.
nftgators.com
Gabriel Leydon’s Twitter Account Was Hacked, Followers’ Assets Stolen
The hacker’s wallet received more than 19 ETH. The hacker sold the stolen Mutant Ape #5738 for 11.45 WETH. Leydon has now regained control of his Twitter account. Blockchain gaming company Limit Break’s co-founder and CEO Gabriel Leydon had his Twitter account hacked via sim swapped in a ATT store at 5:39pm EST on Wednesday.
Songwriter drops £17.8m copyright lawsuit against Mariah Carey for Christmas hit
A lawsuit filed against Mariah Carey in June, alleging that her juggernaut 1994 Christmas single All I Want for Christmas Is You infringed on the copyright of Mississippi songwriter Andy Stone, has been dropped, Rolling Stone reports. In his initial filing, Stone alleged that Carey and Walter Afanasieff, her co-writer...
Chick-fil-A operator offers employees three-day workweek: 'I want to lead with generosity'
Constantly striving to be a better business owner, Lindsey decided to try to understand how he could make his staff's lives easier.
21 Photos From The 1990s That Would Confuse The Heck Out Of Gen Alpha Today
The world has changed quite a bit in a span of three decades
nftgators.com
Four Blockchains Making an Impact on the NFT Market
Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea rose to fame whilst being powered by Ethereum before integrating multiple blockchains. Polygon powers Reddit’s collectible avatars and NFT marketplace as well as Instagram’s upcoming NFT toolkit. Solana commands the second-largest share of the NFT market while Ripple is bringing more creators to the...
Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America
TRES RIOS, Brazil (AP) — Sometimes you start something and have no idea where it will lead. So it was with Eduardo Filgueiras, a struggling guitarist whose family worked in an unusual business in Rio de Janeiro: They farmed toads. Filgueiras figured out a way to take the small toad skins and fuse them together, creating something large enough to sell.
Comments / 0