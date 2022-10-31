ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system. According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now underway in Arlington. It is the 24th year for the giveaway fundraiser and the 16th consecutive year for builder Greg Bridges, who’s in charge of the construction for this year’s home. “It’s perfect for...
ARLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside a FedEx distribution center in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot in the stomach. Employees […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on South Mendenhall Road, off Meadowlake Drive North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More

(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy