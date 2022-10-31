The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night

Read full article on original website
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went to Pride […]
Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system. According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.
Man carjacks, kidnaps friend after getting kicked out of music hall, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who tried to help out a friend was repaid with terrifying moments Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 33-year-old Dartavius Fason was asked to leave the Rock House Live on Raleigh Lagrange Road on November 1. Fason’s friend...
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now underway in Arlington. It is the 24th year for the giveaway fundraiser and the 16th consecutive year for builder Greg Bridges, who’s in charge of the construction for this year’s home. “It’s perfect for...
Memphis mom recounts her 11-month-old child crawling out of daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 11-month-old baby said her child crawled outside of a daycare before being discovered by a man at a gas station nearby. “A lady was there and she said, ‘No, take a picture first before you go ahead and get this,’” said Amber Giles, the mother.
Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
Memphis Zoo needs $1.5 million to expand their animal hospital, and they're asking the community for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced Tuesday they are raising $1.5 million for their Hospital Fund Campaign to expand their on-site animal hospital. Built in 1998, the zoo's 11,500 sq. ft. animal hospital serves as home base for everything from check-ups and evaluations to major surgery. The zoo said...
Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside a FedEx distribution center in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot in the stomach. Employees […]
Mid-South residents take shot at winning $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
MEMPIS, Tenn. — $1.2 billion was up for grabs Wednesday and people across the Mid-South lined up to get their tickets. FOX13 examined the odds of winning and spoke to some of the dreamers in line. Having looked at the numbers, your chance of winning the Powerball lottery is...
Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on South Mendenhall Road, off Meadowlake Drive North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More
(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
15-year-old boy critically injured in Westwood area shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the Westwood area Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at 587 Deerskin Dr. He was taken to LeBonheur to be treated for injuries. According to Memphis...
