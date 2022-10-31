ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

healthvermont.gov

News Release: Vermont Initiative Gives Clinicians New Tools for Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Response

Vermont Initiative Gives Clinicians New Tools for Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Response. Database and resources will help improve treatment and outcomes. Burlington, VT – The Vermont Department of Health has launched a first-of-a-kind program to support healthcare professionals with timely information on disease diagnosis, testing, treatment and patient education resources — improving public health response statewide.
WCAX

Vermont launches new initiative to support clinicians

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will soon see new technology when visiting the doctors. This is part of the new “Vermont Clinician Support Initiative” by the Vermont Department of Health, in partnership with the company VisualDx. VisualDx software is a clinical support system. Healthcare workers can use it...
WCAX

Vt. research trials underway on Lyme disease vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lyme disease has become an increasing source of concern for public health officials in Vermont in the past few years. Officials say it’s the state’s most common tickborne illness -- about 59% of black-legged ticks carry it. But help could be on the way. A Lyme disease vaccine is now on trial in Vermont and the organization running the trials is looking for more participants.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices high but stable

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

$18 million coming to Vermont for Covid costs

The Vermont state government is getting more than $16 million in federal money to reimburse it for costs related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the University of Vermont Medical Center is getting nearly $2 million in reimbursements for the cost of hiring temporary staff to handle increased patient loads during the pandemic.
lakercountry.com

Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
WCAX

“Holidays Without Hunger” campaign begins

Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. Substitute teachers are still needed in Vermont, as absences from sickness leave gaps in the classroom. New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled...
WCAX

Vermont health insurance portal offering additional subsidies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you buy your health insurance through the Vermont Health Connect, this week marks the beginning of open enrollment, and officials say there are big savings. The Inflation Reduction Act will expand subsidies through 2025. The average Vermonter is expected to save $500 a month. Over...
VTDigger

Darn Tough sock sale is canceled for third year in a row

The Covid pandemic is still leaving its mark on one of Vermont’s most beloved and well-attended events: the Darn Tough sock sale. The yearly two-weekend event has been postponed for the third year in row, said Courtney Laggner, the iconic company’s brand and community marketing manager. “It’s of...
WCAX

Vermont planning ‘Vulnerable Person Alert’ system

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont public safety officials are considering expanding who’s covered under missing person alerts. The state’s Amber Alert system currently only covers abducted children. Officials are considering creating a Silver Alert for people over 60, but that doesn’t capture everyone, especially people with cognitive impairments. A new draft policy from the Department of Public Safety would create a new alert -- the “Missing Vulnerable Person Alert,” that could send alerts to broadcasters and cell phone users.
WCAX

Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s senior population is growing rapidly, but aging homeowners are discovering it is very difficult to find housing that suits their needs. The resulting housing pileup affects not only older Vermonters’ ability to age comfortably but also younger residents who want to purchase their first homes.
WNYT

Woman recovering after Vermont bear attack

A woman in Vermont is recovering after being attacked by a black bear on Wednesday evening. It happened on the property of the Stratton Mountain Ski Resort, when a woman opened her front door to let the dog out. Vermont State Wildlife officials were called there Wednesday night. They were...
WMUR.com

Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire

What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
WCAX

Vt. broadband buildout expected to accelerate in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is winning the battle for broadband, according to leaders of the state’s Community Broadband Board. The organization has been tasked with connecting “the last mile” -- about 64,000 households considered underserved. Vermont has secured funding for about 15,000 of them, but construction will still take several years.
WCAX

Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers

