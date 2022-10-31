Read full article on original website
Related
healthvermont.gov
News Release: Vermont Initiative Gives Clinicians New Tools for Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Response
Vermont Initiative Gives Clinicians New Tools for Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Response. Database and resources will help improve treatment and outcomes. Burlington, VT – The Vermont Department of Health has launched a first-of-a-kind program to support healthcare professionals with timely information on disease diagnosis, testing, treatment and patient education resources — improving public health response statewide.
WCAX
Vermont launches new initiative to support clinicians
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will soon see new technology when visiting the doctors. This is part of the new “Vermont Clinician Support Initiative” by the Vermont Department of Health, in partnership with the company VisualDx. VisualDx software is a clinical support system. Healthcare workers can use it...
WCAX
Vt. research trials underway on Lyme disease vaccine
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lyme disease has become an increasing source of concern for public health officials in Vermont in the past few years. Officials say it’s the state’s most common tickborne illness -- about 59% of black-legged ticks carry it. But help could be on the way. A Lyme disease vaccine is now on trial in Vermont and the organization running the trials is looking for more participants.
‘This is a deadly virus’: Why doctors are concerned with this year’s flu numbers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flu season is in full swing, and this year’s numbers already have doctors concerned. News13 spoke with Dr. William Epperson, a primary care physician at Tidelands Health, in September. At the time, he called what he had seen so far “highly unusual” and said he was shocked by the flu […]
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices high but stable
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
VTDigger
$18 million coming to Vermont for Covid costs
The Vermont state government is getting more than $16 million in federal money to reimburse it for costs related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the University of Vermont Medical Center is getting nearly $2 million in reimbursements for the cost of hiring temporary staff to handle increased patient loads during the pandemic.
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
WCAX
“Holidays Without Hunger” campaign begins
Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. Substitute teachers are still needed in Vermont, as absences from sickness leave gaps in the classroom. New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled...
Vermont officials investigating bear attack
This is the second bear attack reported in Vermont this year.
WCAX
Vermont health insurance portal offering additional subsidies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you buy your health insurance through the Vermont Health Connect, this week marks the beginning of open enrollment, and officials say there are big savings. The Inflation Reduction Act will expand subsidies through 2025. The average Vermonter is expected to save $500 a month. Over...
VTDigger
Darn Tough sock sale is canceled for third year in a row
The Covid pandemic is still leaving its mark on one of Vermont’s most beloved and well-attended events: the Darn Tough sock sale. The yearly two-weekend event has been postponed for the third year in row, said Courtney Laggner, the iconic company’s brand and community marketing manager. “It’s of...
WCAX
Vermont planning ‘Vulnerable Person Alert’ system
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont public safety officials are considering expanding who’s covered under missing person alerts. The state’s Amber Alert system currently only covers abducted children. Officials are considering creating a Silver Alert for people over 60, but that doesn’t capture everyone, especially people with cognitive impairments. A new draft policy from the Department of Public Safety would create a new alert -- the “Missing Vulnerable Person Alert,” that could send alerts to broadcasters and cell phone users.
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 over weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths over the weekend. There have been 357,209 total cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, and 2,751 total deaths related to the virus. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported 115...
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant receives nearly $1.1 million in funding to increase capacity
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — A Vermont meat processing plant received nearly $1.1 million in federal grant money this week as part of a sweeping program to strengthen the food supply chain and lower costs for consumers at the grocery store. Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing in Ferrisburgh received a total...
WCAX
Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s senior population is growing rapidly, but aging homeowners are discovering it is very difficult to find housing that suits their needs. The resulting housing pileup affects not only older Vermonters’ ability to age comfortably but also younger residents who want to purchase their first homes.
WNYT
Woman recovering after Vermont bear attack
A woman in Vermont is recovering after being attacked by a black bear on Wednesday evening. It happened on the property of the Stratton Mountain Ski Resort, when a woman opened her front door to let the dog out. Vermont State Wildlife officials were called there Wednesday night. They were...
WMUR.com
Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire
What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
WCAX
Vt. broadband buildout expected to accelerate in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is winning the battle for broadband, according to leaders of the state’s Community Broadband Board. The organization has been tasked with connecting “the last mile” -- about 64,000 households considered underserved. Vermont has secured funding for about 15,000 of them, but construction will still take several years.
WCAX
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. A Vermont food shelf is working to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays. New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to...
Comments / 0