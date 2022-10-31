ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Daylight changes increase risks for deer-related crashes in North Country

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnJZ7_0itYCFfB00

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With daylight saving time less than a week away, it’s a telltale sign that fall is entering its last leg. As daylight hours dwindle, many North Country residents will be completing their morning and evening commutes in the dark, increasing the chances of animal-related collisions.

According to recent data from AAA, St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties ranked fifth and sixth respectively for the highest number of animal collisions in New York State. AAA of Western and Central New York Communications Specialist Valerie Puma said this is based on many factors but is likely due to both counties’ rural settings. “This is something that every driver should be aware of, especially in these colder months, and you need to just be more vigilant,” Puma explained.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Animal collisions, especially involving deer, dramatically begin to increase in the fall. NYS DEC Wildlife Biologist Dr. Steve Herkins said this is directly linked to deer rutting seasons. “In the fall, and specifically for deer, that change in daylight begins to spur on essentially the rutting behavior, or the mating behavior, in deer,” Dr. Herkins said. “So they breed in the fall and then the does will have fawns in the springtime.”

Spikes in deer activity typically result in more action near roadways, especially during the dawn and dusk hours. “When you have males looking for females and you get a concentration of does and fawns in a location, you know, that buck might come in there and get to chasing around,” Dr. Herkins added.

To avoid these inevitable risks, AAA recommends all motorists drive defensively, including driving at slower speeds, scanning the roadways, applying brakes firmly, and remaining in the correct lane. “The first step is going to be just paying attention so that you have that time to have the correct reaction rather than doing something that’s going to put yourself and others at risk,” Puma said. If a motorist does collide with an animal, DEC recommends pulling over, putting signal lights on, and calling law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It is winter weather awareness week in New York state, from October 30th to November 5th. Now is a great time to learn about the differences between the watches and warnings and ones common to our area. Watches: Issued when a storm is in its early stage of development and may create […]
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Warm Lakes Equal Massive Snow Storms In New York State

Love snow? You may be in luck this season. Halloween has come and gone and that means we start to focus on the Holidays and that normally means cooler weather. But this year things are starting a little differently in New York State. Most of the forecasts are calling for...
96.1 The Breeze

Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State

We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
WETM 18 News

Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY could bask in record warmth this weekend

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you already put away your shorts and T-shirts for the season, you might want to bring them back out for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday are forecast to be in the mid 70s across much of Upstate New York, making it feel more like late May than November.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Veterinary care shortage worsens after fire destroys practice

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One thing the north country needs is more veterinarians. When fire destroyed veterinary practice outside Massena, it didn’t help things. Veterinarian Dr. Wilfredo Perez lost his Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 in the town of Louisville when fire swept through...
LOUISVILLE, KY
2 On Your Side

Storm Team 2's 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year’s Storm Team 2 Winter Weather Outlook will follow the zone-specific forecast approach with hyper-localized winter outlooks for four unique regions of Western New York. Specifically, how much snow each zone could receive this winter and why. First, let's start with the big picture....
wwnytv.com

Home heating help now available

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People can now apply for heating help. HEAP or the Home Energy Assistance Program helps homeowners keep their heat on by providing them with financial assistance. Amid rising energy costs, that assistance will see a sizable increase this year. According to Jefferson County’s HEAP coordinator,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Indian River bus goes into ditch

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Crews were called to help get a school bus out of a ditch Wednesday morning. Reports of a bus stuck in a ditch on Ansted Road in Evans Mills came in around 6:45 a.m. There were three students and two bus monitors on the...
EVANS MILLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown city firefighters battle Thursday morning blaze

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out Thursday morning at a two-unit home in Watertown. City fire crews were called to the home at Bronson and Central streets shortly after 8 a.m. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw black smoke pouring out the windows. Officials say...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

One-car crash in Watertown requires extrication, leaves one in critical condition

WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWTI) — Two people were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Watertown on Monday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police responded to the crash on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, around 6:45 p.m. on October 31, where a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road and struck a tree, according to an initial investigation by police.
WATERTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy