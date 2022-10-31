ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers name QB Walker starter for Bengals game (Sunday, 1PM, Fox Charlotte)

Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJyp6_0itYCDtj00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Panthers coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that quarterback PJ Walker, coming off arguably the most impressive performance of his career Sunday against the Falcons, will start for the fourth straight week. Baker Mayfield was on the sidelines with a headset on during Sunday’s 37-34 heartbreaker in Atlanta, and Sam Darnold has returned to practices.

The Panthers travel to Cincinnati Sunday to face the Bengals (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson ‘mocks’ assault on Paul Pelosi with Facebook post; ‘I don’t believe you or the press’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. shared a meme on Facebook apparently making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi by referencing a conspiracy theory that has been circulated about the attack. On Saturday, Mark Robinson posted a picture on Facebook that uses a recent meme format of a Spirit Halloween costume with […]
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Bengals, Panthers nursing wounds heading into tilt

Turning frustration into something fruitful is going to be crucial for the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. The teams are trying to pull themselves up in different manners. The chance to secure a more positive outcome Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati should be enticing for both squads. The Bengals (4-4) are trying to recover from Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Queen City News

NC man charged with 5 counts of statutory rape, deputies say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators. He was charged with […]
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy