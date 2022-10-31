Panthers name QB Walker starter for Bengals game (Sunday, 1PM, Fox Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Panthers coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that quarterback PJ Walker, coming off arguably the most impressive performance of his career Sunday against the Falcons, will start for the fourth straight week. Baker Mayfield was on the sidelines with a headset on during Sunday’s 37-34 heartbreaker in Atlanta, and Sam Darnold has returned to practices.

The Panthers travel to Cincinnati Sunday to face the Bengals (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte).

