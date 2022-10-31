ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

TheDailyBeast

Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave

A superhero comes in many forms. For Becky Busker, it’s Ellen Bruneau. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor. Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire’s next governor. Burlington mayor appoints new...
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Burlington voters to consider $165M school bond measure

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With just under a week until election day, Burlington school officials are encouraging voters to sign off on a $165 million bond measure to replace the Burlington High School. BHS was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination, sparking a statewide conversation and new...
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston

Tuberculosis case identified at Dartmouth

The infected individual is in isolation and receiving medical treatment and support. New Hampshire health officials have found an active case of tuberculosis at Dartmouth College, according to a letter from the Ivy League school’s health service director. Dr. Mark Reed, director of Dartmouth College Health Service, did not...
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Vermont colleges growing cannabis education programs

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. NVU, Castleton, and Vermont Technical College offer a 12-credit cannabis studies program. It’s been around since...
VERMONT STATE
Washington Examiner

What to expect in the third New Hampshire Senate debate

The third and final debate between New Hampshire's Senate candidates will likely cover familiar ground from their first two debates, including Sen. Maggie Hassan's (D) voting record, Republican Don Bolduc's election fraud claims, and the rising cost of living. The debate will air Wednesday night on WMUR-TV at 8 p.m....
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Middlebury Campus

Why Republican Gov. Phil Scott keeps winning in Vermont

Vermont holds the record for the most consecutive victories for governors seeking reelection. Over the past half-century, all 18 of the state’s governors who have made bids for reelection were successful. A number of states have high rates of reelecting incumbent governors — in 2014, the national reelection rate...
VERMONT STATE
The Burlington Free Press

How Vermont students compared in ’Nation’s Report Card’ this year

In a national assessment of learning, Vermont student performance in math and reading was about average compared to the nation but continued a downward trend the state has seen on national standardized tests since before COVID-19. The Nation's Report Card, which evaluates how the nation and individual states are performing in key subject areas, was released earlier this week.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. congressional delegation secures more LIHEAP money

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont is receiving $25.4 million in low-income heating assistance this winter. Vermont’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday that the traditional $19.1 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, was supplemented with an additional $6.2 million to address rising energy costs. Senator...
VERMONT STATE

