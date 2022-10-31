Read full article on original website
Springfield Championship Boxing being held at MassMutual Center
The MassMutual Center is hosting 'Springfield Championship Boxing' featuring a pair of 8-round title fights.
amherstbulletin.com
$180K state grant caps caps capital campaign for Amherst’s Drake venue
AMHERST — A capital campaign for the build-out of downtown Amherst’s first live performance venue, which opened last spring, is coming to a close after the Drake and the Downtown Amherst Foundation received a $180,000 state Cultural Facilities Fund grant last week. “This grant and the amount awarded...
amherstbulletin.com
The Lehrer Report: Oct. 28, 2022
Reminder: Real estate taxes are due Nov. 1, which is a Tuesday. Joan and Allen Hanson of Shutesbury sent a post of various sites of Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland. They traveled by train to visit Dublin, Cork, the Ring of Kerry, the cliffs of Moher and Limerick. They toured the Guinness Brewery, the Jameson Whiskey distillery y and a butter-making factory. “Irish butter on Irish bread with Irish stew was delightful,” they wrote.
amherstbulletin.com
International Climate and Cryosphere Office coming to UMass Amherst
AMHERST — The University of Massachusetts will host the international office of Climate and Cryosphere project for the next five years, engaging in research aimed at better understanding the impacts of global warming on the planet’s frozen areas. The project is one of the World Climate Research Program’s...
Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware
A store in Ware sold a record ticket in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Megabucks Doubler” drawing.
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst town officials, superintendent near deal on CRESS role in schools
AMHERST — Unarmed community responders will have a role in promoting conflict resolution at the Amherst’s public schools, but any responses to school buildings and events from the town’s new public safety team will be guided by terms of a memorandum of understanding. Members of the Amherst...
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst school’s preliminary design in the home stretch
AMHERST — A proposed site plan and preliminary designs for a three-story building situated at the southern end of the Fort River School location, with separate entrances for school buses and parent vehicles, are in the home stretch of being completed. With cost estimates for the project to be...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery
WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst mother and son saved after eating mushroom, recovering in hospital
WORCESTER — An Amherst mother and son who took ill after eating foraged mushrooms are continuing to recover from a near-fatal experience that required significant medical intervention from a team led by a toxicology expert at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Kam Look, 63, and Kai Chen,...
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
fallriverreporter.com
Record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery claimed
A record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed recently at lottery headquarters. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing that took place Saturday, September 10, 2022.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NBC New York
Inside the $23 Million Mega-Mansion That Yankee Candle Built
The property in Leverett, Massachusetts, is on the market for $23 million. The estate spans more than 60 acres and has nearly 120,000 square feet of living and recreation space. It has 25 bathrooms, 16 bedrooms and four tennis courts. Standing at one of the five cooking islands in his...
amherstbulletin.com
Debt exclusion vote for new school in Amherst pegged for next May
AMHERST — Amherst voters may decide the fate of a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion vote for a new elementary school building on May 2, based on a draft timeline for the project’s needed approvals being presented to the Town Council. The possible dates for various milestones associated...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
amherstbulletin.com
A room at the table for all: At Coronation Café, it’s all about the coffee, the food and the conversation
AMHERST — At the Coronation Café, it’s not just the coffee that brings in the people — it’s the chance to make new friends and maybe play a tune on the piano. That instrument was purchased from an Amherst resident through Craigslist and has been popular with the customers, according to co-owner Doreen Kurtz.
