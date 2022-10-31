ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

We love our little monsters: Bedford Family Connection Halloween Bash Recap

~ Submitted by Valerie Arvidson and Leah Devereaux, Bedford Family Connection. Did you overhear the screams . . . of delight coming from the town recreation fields on Saturday afternoon, October 22nd? Little ones dressed in their best Halloween costumes came out to the Bedford Family Connection (BFC) annual Halloween Party to enjoy some seasonal fun during a beautiful autumn day. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit BFC and wouldn’t be possible without sponsorship from local businesses. The BFC thanks our local sponsors for making the party’s festive activities possible! The event included an obstacle course, face painting, magician, raffle, theatrical performance of Room on The Broom by Bedford High drama students, balloon twisting, games, crafts, music, prizes, snacks, candy, and more! The party was attended by an estimated 295 children and was staffed by an amazing village of community volunteers including teens, parents, cousins, grandparents, and nannies. Our little monsters, pumpkins, princesses, superheroes, and skeletons had a blast being together during this spooktacular town tradition. We hope to have even more families join us next year.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail

For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Voters Asked to Make Value Judgement

The Minuteman Extension article at the upcoming Special Town Meeting asks Bedford voters to make a value judgment on who belongs where. As a former railroad right-of-way, the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the few stretches of land in town suitable to be made into an accessible, multi-use path. It is also the only viable route to create a year-round pedestrian/bike connection between Depot Park and West Bedford. The people of Bedford have been working for almost two decades to make this vision a reality.
The Bedford Citizen

Fashionable & Sustainable: Bedford High School Prom Dress Pop-Up Events

Prom and semi-formal events are coming up soon at Bedford High School. Last year, BHS teacher Sandra Arena organized “Prom Dress Pop-Up” events for students. Students can try on and choose from 200 pieces including dresses, suits, and accessories displayed and ready to be borrowed on racks in the High School locker room. The efforts are continuing into this year.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Celebrating the Life and Work of Judge Robert Barton

Stephen Barton recalled one of his first trials as a defense attorney. He spotted his father, Superior Court Judge Robert A. Barton, in the rear of the courtroom. As he interrogated a witness, a court clerk handed him a note. He paused to read it: “Your mother’s birthday is Tuesday. Be sure to get her a card.”
BEDFORD, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies, Schedule and Locations

It’s that time of year again. Time for Boston’s Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. Every year, there are several Christmas trees that get decorated and lit and there are parties and celebrations to go along with them. For some reason, it seems as if the general public is much more in the holiday spirit (and early) than in years past. Today is November 2nd and I already know people who’ve put their Christmas trees up. So, if you’re one of those people who wants to start watching Christmas movies, start listening to Christmas music and wants to watch every tree lighting ceremony in the area, this post is for YOU. The good thing is, ALL of these events are FREE admission.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tired of raking and bagging leaves? Be eco-friendly instead and don't.

WORCESTER - Autumn is in full swing and leaves are on every homeowner’s mind and yard. Raking and bagging piles of rotting leaves is not a chore that anyone relishes ‒ but there are alternatives that are both easier and more environmentally friendly. “We’ve got a bunch of trees in our yard,” said Worcester resident James Kobialka. “We just mulch it with our lawn mower near the end of the season and let it sit to compost...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman suffered ‘serious medical episode’ before deadly 3-vehicle crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode’” while driving on Tuesday afternoon, according to Franklin Police. Police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a KIA SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy