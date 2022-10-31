~ Submitted by Valerie Arvidson and Leah Devereaux, Bedford Family Connection. Did you overhear the screams . . . of delight coming from the town recreation fields on Saturday afternoon, October 22nd? Little ones dressed in their best Halloween costumes came out to the Bedford Family Connection (BFC) annual Halloween Party to enjoy some seasonal fun during a beautiful autumn day. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit BFC and wouldn’t be possible without sponsorship from local businesses. The BFC thanks our local sponsors for making the party’s festive activities possible! The event included an obstacle course, face painting, magician, raffle, theatrical performance of Room on The Broom by Bedford High drama students, balloon twisting, games, crafts, music, prizes, snacks, candy, and more! The party was attended by an estimated 295 children and was staffed by an amazing village of community volunteers including teens, parents, cousins, grandparents, and nannies. Our little monsters, pumpkins, princesses, superheroes, and skeletons had a blast being together during this spooktacular town tradition. We hope to have even more families join us next year.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO