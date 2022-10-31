Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
New Palm Beach County high school the first to be named after a Hispanic leader
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board unanimously voted to name a new high school in Lake Worth in honor of Dr. Joaquin Garcia, the late founding member of theHispanic Education Coalition of Palm Beach County. "It’s an achievement for the Hispanic community," Dr. Xavier...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School Board discusses expelling students for bringing guns to school
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At a special meeting Wednesday, the Palm Beach County School Board will discuss the expulsion of 9 students, 6 of which brought a weapon on campus, and 3 who posted/transmitted a threat of a mass shooting or terrorism. School safety expert Ken Trump...
wflx.com
Longtime Palm Beach County School Board member takes on parental rights advocate
It's down to the last few days of campaigning to see who will represent District 6 on the Palm Beach County School Board. After a crowded field of five candidates in the August primary, incumbent Marcia Andrews is trying to hold onto her seat, while her opponent, Jennifer Showalter, emerged from the parental rights movement and wants to make a change.
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
WPBF News 25
Once a homeless child, local man now giving back to group that helped him
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Will Clervil Tiano knows his life has turned out better than he could have ever imagined. “It’s actually very unbelievable that I’m sitting here today,” he said from his job at a nonprofit called A Place of Hope. Tiano will tell...
Palm Beach County students expelled for mass shooting threats
The School District of Palm Beach County on Wednesday expelled three students for making a threat of a mass shooting this school year.
Click10.com
South Florida groomer accused of beating dogs in his care ‘on a daily basis’
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a South Florida dog groomer after they said he was seen in multiple videos abusing dogs in his care. Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr., 47, who owns American Dog Pet Grooming, located west of Boca Raton, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay
The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
WPBF News 25
Family sues Palm Beach County School District, alleging negligence during 'Skull Breaker' TikTok challenge
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Warning: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing. It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They...
WPBF News 25
City of Boynton Beach searching for resident whose gone 'the extra mile' to be holiday parade grand marshal
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Boynton Beach are looking for someone who has made a positive impact and gone out of their way to make the city a better place. The person will fill the shoes of the grand marshal for the 51st annual holiday parade that will take place downtown from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
Click10.com
Florida Bar investigates Parkland school shooter’s assistant public defender
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Bar is investigating one of the assistant public defenders who represented the Parkland school shooter during the recent penalty phase in Broward County. According to attorney Jennifer Krell Davis, a spokeswoman for The Florida Bar, the investigation on Broward Assistant Public Defender Tamara...
WPBF News 25
Deputies asking owners of pets potentially abused at Boca Raton grooming business to come forward
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging any owners of pets possibly victimized by a dog groomer in Boca Raton accused of animal cruelty to come forward. Plinio Roberto De Camargo, Jr., is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, as detectives say he intentionally tormented the dogs by hitting them and pulling their hair in an inhumane way.
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
WPBF News 25
Target Zero looks to reduce fatalities on Florida's roads
DAVIE, Fla. — A new intitative is looking to eliminate fatalities or serious injuries on Florida's roadways. Target Zero is a partnership between the Florida Highway Patrol and the state Department of Transportation. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. According to both agencies, on average, eight people...
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
WPBF News 25
One person flown to trauma center after Wellington construction accident
One person is in the hospital after a construction accident in Wellington on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to 50th Street South in Lake Worth at about 4 p.m. In The Headlines: Families speak ahead of Parkland shooter's official sentencing. A roof truss system collapsed, injuring...
WPBF News 25
Olympic gold medalists promote swim safety during fundraiser at Keiser University's new aquatic center
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Government officials, first responders and celebrities all gathered at Keiser University Wednesday night to promote swim safety. Two of the country's foremost experts in the sport say it is more of a necessity than a hobby, especially in Palm Beach County. U.S. Olympic Swimmer...
cbs12.com
Halloween hazards can be frightening
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Halloween, the night when kids roam the streets stuffing buckets and bags with candy. Every year at this time we hear the urban legends about dangerous treats. We talked with police about their most important safety tips for Halloween. This year, we...
