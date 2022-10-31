ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

thewestsidegazette.com

BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM

Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay

The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies asking owners of pets potentially abused at Boca Raton grooming business to come forward

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging any owners of pets possibly victimized by a dog groomer in Boca Raton accused of animal cruelty to come forward. Plinio Roberto De Camargo, Jr., is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, as detectives say he intentionally tormented the dogs by hitting them and pulling their hair in an inhumane way.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Target Zero looks to reduce fatalities on Florida's roads

DAVIE, Fla. — A new intitative is looking to eliminate fatalities or serious injuries on Florida's roadways. Target Zero is a partnership between the Florida Highway Patrol and the state Department of Transportation. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. According to both agencies, on average, eight people...
DAVIE, FL
WPBF News 25

One person flown to trauma center after Wellington construction accident

One person is in the hospital after a construction accident in Wellington on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to 50th Street South in Lake Worth at about 4 p.m. In The Headlines: Families speak ahead of Parkland shooter's official sentencing. A roof truss system collapsed, injuring...
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Halloween hazards can be frightening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Halloween, the night when kids roam the streets stuffing buckets and bags with candy. Every year at this time we hear the urban legends about dangerous treats. We talked with police about their most important safety tips for Halloween. This year, we...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

