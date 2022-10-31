Read full article on original website
Picks and predictions: Auburn at Mississippi State
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Mississippi State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn look different under interim head coach Cadillac Williams?. JUSTIN LEE: Run, baby, run. I...
Interim coaches are 5-2 this season in debuts. Can Cadillac find the same magic?
When Carnell “Cadillac” Williams takes the field with the Auburn football team at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday, the Auburn legend will strengthen his legacy with the program, becoming the third interim and first Black head coach in its history. In his first speaking appearance since being...
Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams chronicles ‘bittersweet 48 hours’
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first words since Monday’s news summed it up. “It’s been a bittersweet 48 hours,” he said. Williams — who was named Auburn’s interim head coach Monday and the first Black head coach in the program’s history — spoke on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday for the first time since his appointment, walking through the past couple days for himself and the program. The span saw former head coach Bryan Harsin fired, the new director of athletics hired in John Cohen, and of course, Williams being tabbed for his new post.
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
LEE: Always making excuses, Harsin leaves with parting shot at Auburn
Bryan Harsin just had to take one more L on his way out the door. It’s fitting, really, that the worst coach in Auburn football history couldn’t even manage to put out a departing statement without getting egg on his face again. Harsin on Tuesday released through his...
Lane Kiffin waves off Auburn talk, praises Deion Sanders as coaching candidate
Lane Kiffin was asked point blank Wednesday if he’d be interested in Auburn’s opening for a new head football coach, giving a long-worded “no comment.”. “We don’t really comment on those things in-season,” the Ole Miss head coach said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “They happen every year a lot of times, and all they are is a product of players performing well and assistant coaches. … We’re extremely happy here, having got something special going and (we) have great support here.”
Auburn displays depth in exhibition win against UAH
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said ahead of Wednesday that his team could play as many as 10 to 12 players in the team’s exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, “maybe even 13.”. The Tigers more than surpassed the baker’s dozen mark against UAH, as Pearl put 15 guys on the floor...
From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee
The Auburn women’s basketball team knew Tuskegee was going to play aggressive. They’d seen the aggression out on the gridiron. Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
Auburn receiver Ze'Vian Capers to enter transfer portal
Auburn has seen its first player departure in the wake of Bryan Harsin's firing. Juinor receiver Ze'Vian Capers took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he'd be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Capers had played 18 snaps across three games this season, logging one reception against Georgia. He...
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
Bryan Harsin speaks for first time since firing
For the first time since his firing as Auburn’s head football coach Monday morning, Bryan Harsin has spoken publicly, issuing a statement Tuesday. “I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” Harsin said. “I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.
Playoff time! Pairings and previews for area high school football teams
The high school football playoffs are here. The tournament. The big dance. One of the best events of the year, every year: March Madness of the gridiron, playing out in our own backyards, across seven AHSAA classifications, four AISA classifications, and in hometowns across the state of Alabama. This year,...
Auburn makes football staff re-assignments official
A day after naming Cadillac Williams Auburn’s interim, the first-time head coach now has his staff in place for the remainder of the season. Offensive line coach Will Friend and receivers coach Ike Hilliard will oversee Auburn’s offense as co-offensive coordinators while maintaining their position coach roles, according to Auburn’s game notes. Kendall Simmons will assist Friend in duties as offensive line coach, Mike Hartline will oversee the quarterbacks, and Joe Bernardi will be the program’s tight ends coach.
Auburn mayor Ron Anders recognizes outgoing city council members Hovey, Dixon, and Stephens for service
Four-year terms are drawing to a close for Auburn as the current city council says goodbye to three of its members. On Tuesday evening Auburn Mayor Ron Anders honored council members Steven Dixon, Jay Hovey, and Jennifer Stephens for their time and service to the city. It was the last regular council meeting before all three rotate off.
Kim Reeder: Curds for a cause
Man, I love cheese curds! Oh, you wanna know what that has to do with anything? Well, I was just daydreaming about eating cheese curds from Culver’s while I was thinking about how I can contribute to Lee County Humane Society this week. Tomorrow night, we are partnering with...
Auburn City Schools focuses on design process and preparations for construction of second high school
Herring said her goal is to continue informing the community of the future plans. ACS’s focus right now is on the designing process and on preparing for the construction of the new school. “Where we are today is a planning process for a second comprehensive high school. It will...
Veggies To Go closes two locations but plans to stay in business on South College
Veggies To Go has downsized and closed two of its three restaurant locations within the last month. The restaurant remains open on South College, with owner Omar Zalazar saying the restaurant has picked up more to-go orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the business has pivoted accordingly. Zalazar said...
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
