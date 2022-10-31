Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate
New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
WCAX
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
A superhero comes in many forms. For Becky Busker, it’s Ellen Bruneau. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor. Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire’s next governor. Burlington mayor appoints new...
House Republicans Unveil Road Map For Making Biden’s Life Hell
A report released Friday by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee points to how conservative lawmakers might make Joe Biden’s life as miserable as possible if the GOP retakes control of Congress next week. The 1,000-page document accuses the FBI and DOJ of political bias against conservatives under Biden’s administration. Whistleblowers cited in the report characterize the FBI’s Washington hierarchy as “rotted at its core” with a “systemic culture of unaccountability.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)—reportedly the leading member behind the report and the lawmaker likely t0 be appointed chairman of the House Judiciary Committee if the Republicans take the gavel after Tuesday’s midterms—has already indicated he would use the committee to frustrate Biden’s presidency.Read it at Axios
Middlebury Campus
Why Republican Gov. Phil Scott keeps winning in Vermont
Vermont holds the record for the most consecutive victories for governors seeking reelection. Over the past half-century, all 18 of the state’s governors who have made bids for reelection were successful. A number of states have high rates of reelecting incumbent governors — in 2014, the national reelection rate...
For secretary of state, Vermonters’ options are a top-hatted conspiracy theorist and a veteran lawmaker
On the ballot for secretary of state in Vermont is a veteran Democratic lawmaker who helped shepherd Vermont’s universal vote-by-mail system into law and a Republican fond of debunked presidential election theories who wants to do away with the practice. Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D-Bradford, 52, comes to the...
How Vermont students compared in ’Nation’s Report Card’ this year
In a national assessment of learning, Vermont student performance in math and reading was about average compared to the nation but continued a downward trend the state has seen on national standardized tests since before COVID-19. The Nation's Report Card, which evaluates how the nation and individual states are performing in key subject areas, was released earlier this week.
State officials, educators and law enforcement tackle school safety at governor’s conference
“It’s all of us working together, pulling in the same direction so that we can identify the problems before they blossom,” Gov. Phil Scott said at the Governor’s School Safety Conference on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials, educators and law enforcement tackle school safety at governor’s conference.
WCAX
Vt. congressional delegation secures more LIHEAP money
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont is receiving $25.4 million in low-income heating assistance this winter. Vermont’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday that the traditional $19.1 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, was supplemented with an additional $6.2 million to address rising energy costs. Senator...
