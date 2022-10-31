CHICOPEE – Residents will be asked to make a donation to help military families from Westover Air Reserve Base while they are voting on Tuesday. Election officials are joining forces with the Polish National Credit Union and the Galaxy Community Council to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food such as pasta, peanut butter and cereal as well shampoo, toothpaste and other toiletries to help out military families.

