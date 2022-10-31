ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga faces challenge from Agawam Councilor Anthony Russo for 3rd Hampden District

In his race for reelection, state Rep. Nicholas A. Boldyga, R-Southwick, faces a challenge from Agawam City Councilor Anthony J. Russo to represent the 3rd Hampden District. Boldyga, 42, who took office in 2010, will face off against Russo, 45, in Tuesday’s election to represent the district that was redrawn in recent redistricting and will include the city of Agawam and the towns of Blandford, Chester, Granville, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Russell, Southwick and Tolland.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee holding Election Day food drive to help Westover military families

CHICOPEE – Residents will be asked to make a donation to help military families from Westover Air Reserve Base while they are voting on Tuesday. Election officials are joining forces with the Polish National Credit Union and the Galaxy Community Council to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food such as pasta, peanut butter and cereal as well shampoo, toothpaste and other toiletries to help out military families.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters

WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

