Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Gov. Baker announces security grants for three Jewish organizations in Pioneer Valley
Several Jewish community organizations and synagogues including three in Western Massachusetts will receive funding as part of a $4.1 million program intended to upgrade physical security measures against what officials call the threat of “terroristic and hate-fueled attacks.”. The grants were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker at the...
westernmassnews.com
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Rep. Richard Neal, AmeriCorps CEO and Springfield native Michael D. Smith, talk service with local volunteers
SPRINGFIELD — For years, AmeriCorps was able to bring in members without having to recruit, said AmeriCorps CEO and Springfield native Michael D. Smith. But now, like anyone with jobs to fill, AmeriCorps finds it has to work to fill slots in the federal agency for volunteering and service.
Riverfront, rail trail, university seen as central to Westfield Master Plan vision
WESTFIELD — Sixty members of the community participated in the Master Plan committee’s visioning workshop on Nov. 2 at the Westfield Middle School, which committee chair Jay Ducharme called “just the right number.”. After an introduction by City Planner Jay Vinskey, Mayor Michael McCabe, and Weston and...
Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga faces challenge from Agawam Councilor Anthony Russo for 3rd Hampden District
In his race for reelection, state Rep. Nicholas A. Boldyga, R-Southwick, faces a challenge from Agawam City Councilor Anthony J. Russo to represent the 3rd Hampden District. Boldyga, 42, who took office in 2010, will face off against Russo, 45, in Tuesday’s election to represent the district that was redrawn in recent redistricting and will include the city of Agawam and the towns of Blandford, Chester, Granville, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Russell, Southwick and Tolland.
Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center vote in favor of new contract
The registered nurses of Berkshire Medical Center, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on November 1 to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the hospital.
Baker tells students, ‘we have a lot of good talkers, not as many good listeners’
WESTFIELD — As his term comes to a close, Gov. Charlie Baker visited Westfield State University Wednesday evening to tout his new book, “Results,” and to look back on his two terms in office. Baker was joined by Westfield State University President Linda Thompson in the Scanlon...
Chicopee holding Election Day food drive to help Westover military families
CHICOPEE – Residents will be asked to make a donation to help military families from Westover Air Reserve Base while they are voting on Tuesday. Election officials are joining forces with the Polish National Credit Union and the Galaxy Community Council to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food such as pasta, peanut butter and cereal as well shampoo, toothpaste and other toiletries to help out military families.
JimBuddy’s Rec Shop grand opening cannabis dispensary in Chicopee
The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce celebrates the opening of JimBuddy’s Rec Shop with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters
WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
Holyoke City Council seeks stricter regulating of cannabis industry in light of worker’s death
HOLYOKE — The City Council called on the mayor and Board of Health to develop enforcement and inspectional mechanisms for the burgeoning cannabis industry in the aftermath of a worker’s death in January. Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon filed an order after the worker died at Trulieve, a...
Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia sends City Council revised budget proposal after projections update
HOLYOKE — After some updated revenue projections showed that the city would receive a surplus of $1.18 million not appropriated in an earlier proposed budget, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia presented a “supplemental of the supplemental” proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year to the City Council. The...
amherstbulletin.com
Local Black leaders call out use of ‘Amherst Nine’ to refer to youths in police video
AMHERST — In promotional materials for a school walkout set for Tuesday in solidarity with youths whose interaction with police officers in Amherst on the morning of July 5 has been well publicized, a raised fist is depicted, along with the phrases “solidarity with Amherst 9” and “no justice, no peace.”
Easthampton shelves proposed ordinance on ‘deceptive’ crisis pregnancy centers
EASTHAMPTON — The controversial idea to implement a city ordinance on “Deceptive Advertising Practices of Limited Pregnancy Centers” that has been under discussion by city council since this past spring has been shelved. By a unanimous vote during their October meeting, Easthampton City Council removed the proposal...
Longmeadow Planning Board discuss rebuilding Maple Center Shopping Plaza
It's been a year since a fire destroyed Armata's Market in Longmeadow. Town residents came together Wednesday night to discuss rebuilding the site.
New Big E vendor donates to The Parish Cupboard
After the 17-day fair, Chris Bayle, the owner of BoardWok Noodles, donated surplus food to The Parish Cupboard of Agawam and West Springfield.
Holyoke City Council orders updated signage on engine breaking
HOLYOKE — In an effort to inform truck drivers about the city’s ordinance and to cut down on the practice, the City Council at its regular session Tuesday ordered “No Engine Brake Except in Emergencies” signs posted at entries into the city. Truckers often use the...
Should Springfield be the new Mass. capital? Poll respondents say no
A quirky poll question Monday, wedged between serious policy issues surrounding the MBTA and the governor pardoning marijuana convictions, found more than half of Bay Staters are against moving the state capital from Eastern to Western Massachusetts. Some 52% of respondents in a new poll released Monday by the University...
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0