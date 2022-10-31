ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Ellis Robinson IV, nation's No. 1 cornerback in 2024, visiting Georgia Bulldogs this weekend

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

There may be no bigger college football game in the country this season than when No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee square off Saturday in Athens.

And one of the nation's best prospects just indicated he will be in town.

Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) five-star star Ellis Robinson IV , the nation's No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback , tweeted that he is taking an unofficial visit this weekend:

“I love Georgia,” Robinson told DawgNation. “Everything about Georgia. When I went there, it felt like home from day one to now. They are like one of my top schools right now.”

While it remains early in Robinson's recruitment, he appears to be quite high on the Bulldogs and has taken previous trips.

This, however, will be his first gameday in Athens.

Georgia's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 in the country, while its 2024 collection of talent consists of five early pledges and is rated No. 3, headlined by Colquitt County (Georgia) five-star tight end Landen Thomas.

In other words, Georgia is red-hot on the field and on the recruiting trail.

Adding Robinson would be quite the prize, and Kirby Smart's program will have a chance to make a lasting impression this weekend.

Sophomore season highlights

ATHENS, GA
