Mobile, AL

Halloween celebrated at local Mobile hospital

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Everyone deserves the chance to celebrate Halloween, including those who are stuck in the hospital for the holiday.

Employees at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital dressed up in their costumes and handed out candy to patients. Some dressed as sea creatures, some as characters from tv shows and movies and others as Halloween characters like witches and pumpkins.

Babies in the NICU at the hospital also celebrated Halloween with Build-a-Bear costumes that were donated by Star Amelotte.

Shirley Leonard
3d ago

How very sweet of hospital staff at USA Children's and Women's Hospital I'm sure patients were excited all the infant costumes were precious ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

