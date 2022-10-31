Halloween celebrated at local Mobile hospital

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Everyone deserves the chance to celebrate Halloween, including those who are stuck in the hospital for the holiday.

Employees at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital dressed up in their costumes and handed out candy to patients. Some dressed as sea creatures, some as characters from tv shows and movies and others as Halloween characters like witches and pumpkins.

Babies in the NICU at the hospital also celebrated Halloween with Build-a-Bear costumes that were donated by Star Amelotte.





















