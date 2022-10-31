Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Dogs rescued after Bradford County home catches fire
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County family is left without a home after their house caught fire on Tuesday. Bradford County Fire Rescue crews say a house fire was reported on Northwest 32nd Place in Lawtey. When the crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were...
WCJB
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
WCJB
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
ocala-news.com
Driver charged after crashing tractor-trailer into Levy County school bus on March 30
Multiple charges have been filed against a 35-year-old Seffner man who crashed his tractor-trailer into the back of a Levy County school bus on March 30, 2022. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the following charges were filed against Frederick J. Campbell on Monday, October 24, 2022: reckless driving with serious bodily injury, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to stop for a school bus, careless driving, falsification of time records, and operating a commercial motor vehicle with an out of service condition.
Police: Animals left for days without food, water at Lake Butler slaughterhouse
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — A Union County slaughterhouse owner is facing an animal cruelty charge after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the Department of Agriculture, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Union County Sheriff's Office to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues.
ocala-news.com
OPD officer safely returns home after one-year deployment
An Ocala Police Department officer who also serves as a sergeant in the Army National Guard has safely returned home from his one-year deployment. Earlier this week, Detective Boyer and Officer Cortez were at the Orlando/Sanford International Airport to greet Officer Powell after he stepped off the plane. Officer Powell’s...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that Crystalyn Mobley, 24, was last seen on October 16 on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
ocala-news.com
Grubhub driver arrested, accused of stealing packages from several Ocala homes
A 50-year-old Grubhub driver was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing packages from several homes in Ocala. On Friday, October 28, MCSO received calls for service in reference to the theft of packages from two residences located on Redwood Track Radial in Ocala. A deputy responded to the first residence and made contact with a male victim who advised that a package had been stolen off his front porch at approximately 1:15 p.m.
click orlando
57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ holiday food drive underway in Marion County
Marion County is encouraging residents and businesses to help those in need this holiday season by taking part in its 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive. “We encourage our community to pull together again to help ‘bring the harvest home’ in support of Marion County’s...
ocala-news.com
Kenneth Ray Dennis
Kenneth Ray Dennis ” Ken ” left this earth on October 28, 2022 unexpectedly, lived in Eustis, FL for short time . Ken moved to Ocala, FL in 2000, where he worked at Board of Commionors Waster Manage as a Recycling Attendant for over 15Yrs. Ken was preceded in passing Bonnie & Russell Dennis. Tom Dennis (Barb) Jeannette James (Gene) Mary Hamil (Eddie) brother- in- laws James Barrett & Dennis Jessup. Survived by daughter Lori Powell whom He live with in Ocala, Fl For Many Yrs. Dustin Dennis ( Regina) Connersville, and Grandchildren Jerrad Dennis ( Jazmine) Abbie Powell ( Tristen) Garrett Pugh, Jessica Dennis Dustin Dennis Lexi Dennis great Grandchildren Maverick , Delilah . Siblings Barbara Anne Taylor ( Pete ) Liberty, In Duane Dennis (Barb) Martinsville, In Peggy Barrett Brownsburg In Don Dennis ( Cheryl ) Murray KY Carolyn Jessup Rushville, IN.
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
ocala-news.com
Morning Sky In Summerglen Community
The clouds in the morning sky created a beautiful sight over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
WCJB
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
villages-news.com
Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages
A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
ocala-news.com
Cattle, peanut farmer to be inducted into Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame on November 17
Terry Teuton, a local cattle and peanut farmer, will be inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame during a banquet that will be held later this month in Ocala. The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Marion County UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. The event is one of the planned activities for Farm City Week, which begins on Wednesday, November 16 and runs through Wednesday, November 23.
WCJB
Dixie County Sheriff, K9 units search last known location of missing teenager
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing teenage girl from Dixie County is stepping up as concerns grow for the child’s safety. According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, K9 units were used to search for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town on Tuesday. Two other law enforcement agencies aided in the search in the area near Old Town.
Comments / 1