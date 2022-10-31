Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
q973radio.com
Shreveport Group Therapy: How Does Brian Get Out Of The Friend Zone?
Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we talked to Brian. He has a friend that he use...
Bossier Firefighters Holding Benefit Fish Fry For One Of Own
Matt and Melissa Kinney are two of the kindest human beings the Good Lord ever placed on this earth. And even while their faith is being tested, both are unwavering in their Christian walk. Matt is a Bossier City Firefighter and Melissa is an art teacher at TL Rodes Elementary...
q973radio.com
Shreveport Group Therapy: She Accidentally Opened Her Co-Workers PayCheck Stub!
Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we talked to Michelle. She accidentally opened a co-workers paycheck stub....
q973radio.com
Shreveport #CarmenCalls On Demand: We All Know Guys Will Lie About The Size Of Their… Umm.. Worth!
Carmen Calls is making everyone in the Shreveport-Bossier LOL on their way to work and, If you don’t understand what type of trash goes in recycling containers… Carmen is here to school you!. Get CARMEN CALLS on your phone — text CARMEN to 318-320-0973.
q973radio.com
Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things
A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
ktalnews.com
SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox bandit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person who pried open and broke into mailboxes in Shreve City. Police were called to an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road about an unknown male who was seen on...
KSLA
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
q973radio.com
Here’s How You Can Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is a weeklong culinary celebration that is organized and sponsored by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. You enjoy great specials at black owned restaurants throughout the Shreveport and Bossier City areas with some $10 lunch specials and $20 dinner specials!. The week will also...
q973radio.com
Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate On Demand: David and Jenn.. and the Cooking Class
Weekday mornings at 6:30 and 8:30 Jay Michaels in the Morning tries to figure out what went wrong on dates in the Shreveport-Bossier area… and sometimes we get someone a second date.. and sometimes, well, we don’t!. Here’s what happened this morning on Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate with David and...
Shreveport Police: Suspect Performed Obscene Act Inside Business
The Shreveport Police Department has released the images of a suspect in a crime against the public. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue on June 20th, 2022. Employees called them to the location because of a crime committed inside their store on June 18th. Reportedly a man had entered the store, and was captured on security camera performing an obscene action inside the business.
KTBS
Kids and parents celebrate Halloween at several Trunk or Treat events in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La.-A large number of parents and kids turned out to several Trunk or Treat events held in Shreveport. The goal was to provide a safe, fun place to celebrate Halloween. With a large number of trick-or-treaters expected to hit Shreveport streets this Halloween, the main concern for organizers was...
q973radio.com
Christmas Has Arrived in the Shreveport Bossier Area on Lite Rock 100.7
We’re so excited for the holidays this year.. and let’s be honest, when you turn on the news it’s always something bad. From the economy, to the war, to politics… we all need a GIANT hug right now – and isn’t that what Christmas music is? One BIG hug and everyone in Shreveport and across the country – and the world – needs that right now!
KSLA
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
KSLA
James Burton on ‘road to recovery’ after cancer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the James Burton Foundation’s Facebook page, the guitar legend is now cancer free. [RELATED: Guitar legend James Burton recovering from cancer surgery]. Burton says he will need an MRI done every three months and that he has a long recovery road ahead. Burton...
KSLA
Princeton man convicted of murdering elderly motel employee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wesley Harper III has been found guilty of murdering an elderly employee of the Regency Inn, on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport. On Nov. 1, Wesley Harper III, 33, was found guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn, 75, on Oct. 15, 2019. The 12-person jury learned Harper entered the motel lobby a little after 2 a.m. in the morning and asked to rent a room. Dehn asked for I.D. and Harper walked out of the front door, as if to go retrieve his I.D., but when he returned he told his victim, “Don’t make a wrong move, I need everything you got.”
KSLA
2 shootings in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to two reported shootings within half an hour Wednesday afternoon. Both incidents happened Wednesday, Nov. 2. The first happened just minutes before 4 p.m. on Mayfair Drive between Graystone and Fenwick drives. At least half a dozen SPD units responded to...
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
q973radio.com
The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets Santa Parade
Merry Christmas… SANTA IS HERE and you know what that means… the annual Bass Pro Shops – Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets Santa Parade is THIS Saturday!. Some say the day after Halloween is when Christmas starts.. or the day after Thanksgiving .. but, for me it’s the parade throughout the shops at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets leading up to Bass Pro Shops where Santa does his magic!
ktalnews.com
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
Comments / 1