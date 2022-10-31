ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

Shreveport Group Therapy: How Does Brian Get Out Of The Friend Zone?

Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we talked to Brian. He has a friend that he use...
q973radio.com

Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things

A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
ktalnews.com

SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox bandit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person who pried open and broke into mailboxes in Shreve City. Police were called to an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road about an unknown male who was seen on...
KSLA

Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
q973radio.com

Here’s How You Can Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is a weeklong culinary celebration that is organized and sponsored by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. You enjoy great specials at black owned restaurants throughout the Shreveport and Bossier City areas with some $10 lunch specials and $20 dinner specials!. The week will also...
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police: Suspect Performed Obscene Act Inside Business

The Shreveport Police Department has released the images of a suspect in a crime against the public. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue on June 20th, 2022. Employees called them to the location because of a crime committed inside their store on June 18th. Reportedly a man had entered the store, and was captured on security camera performing an obscene action inside the business.
q973radio.com

Christmas Has Arrived in the Shreveport Bossier Area on Lite Rock 100.7

We’re so excited for the holidays this year.. and let’s be honest, when you turn on the news it’s always something bad. From the economy, to the war, to politics… we all need a GIANT hug right now – and isn’t that what Christmas music is? One BIG hug and everyone in Shreveport and across the country – and the world – needs that right now!
KSLA

James Burton on ‘road to recovery’ after cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the James Burton Foundation’s Facebook page, the guitar legend is now cancer free. [RELATED: Guitar legend James Burton recovering from cancer surgery]. Burton says he will need an MRI done every three months and that he has a long recovery road ahead. Burton...
KSLA

Princeton man convicted of murdering elderly motel employee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wesley Harper III has been found guilty of murdering an elderly employee of the Regency Inn, on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport. On Nov. 1, Wesley Harper III, 33, was found guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn, 75, on Oct. 15, 2019. The 12-person jury learned Harper entered the motel lobby a little after 2 a.m. in the morning and asked to rent a room. Dehn asked for I.D. and Harper walked out of the front door, as if to go retrieve his I.D., but when he returned he told his victim, “Don’t make a wrong move, I need everything you got.”
KSLA

2 shootings in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to two reported shootings within half an hour Wednesday afternoon. Both incidents happened Wednesday, Nov. 2. The first happened just minutes before 4 p.m. on Mayfair Drive between Graystone and Fenwick drives. At least half a dozen SPD units responded to...
q973radio.com

The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets Santa Parade

Merry Christmas… SANTA IS HERE and you know what that means… the annual Bass Pro Shops – Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets Santa Parade is THIS Saturday!. Some say the day after Halloween is when Christmas starts.. or the day after Thanksgiving .. but, for me it’s the parade throughout the shops at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets leading up to Bass Pro Shops where Santa does his magic!
ktalnews.com

Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
