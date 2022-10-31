Read full article on original website
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
NBC12
Police: Juvenile taken into custody at Henrico school had gun
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police department says a juvenile was possessing a gun when he was taken into custody on Thursday at Highland Springs High School. Police say the teen was wanted on three charges from a shooting on Monday, Oct. 17. In that incident, police say...
northwestmoinfo.com
Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges
A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say
A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.
‘There’s a reason for that’: Colonial Heights officials shed light on lack of charges, evidence against former police chief
"I know that the [former] chief has publicly stated that the city got his city-issued iPad and city-issued cell phone and did not find anything incriminating on those devices. Well, there's a reason for that," Fisher said. "He never gave us the password to his phone, so we could never access his cell phone to see what specific communications might've been on there because, obviously, there could've been some communications with young ladies, which would've been very relevant to the investigation."
NBC12
Police: Woman faces multiple charges after I-95 pursuit
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman faces multiple charges after police say refused to stop on I-95 on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police troopers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling south in Henrico County at 6:49 a.m. Police say the woman - identified as Tyler Mason Smith Andrews, 31 - refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
NBC12
Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can
RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police Release Video in Midlothian Homicide
Police Release Video in Midlothian Homicide
NBC12
Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was...
PHOTOS: Persons of interest steal gun in Richmond commercial robbery, police say
Richmond Police said the suspects had entered the business while it was closed and stole various items, including a gun.
Shots fired into home in Hopewell, police investigating
Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged a residence on the west side of the city.
Asian business owners are being targeted in Henrico, police say
At least two incidents were reported within the last month, according to a flier sent to members of the Asian community.
Midlothian man out $1,500 after falling victim to squirrel scam
"I was heartbroken. I was mad," Heath said. "I never thought it would happen to me, but it's money I had set aside for Christmas. It's just sad that somebody preys on people like this."
NBC12
Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
WRIC TV
Henrico Police investigating drive-by shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Henrico County are investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt a person Tuesday night. According to the department, officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. on Colwyck Drive. A person had been taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds by the time police arrived.
Hampton Police search for 2 suspects in connection to convenience store burglary
Hampton Police needs the public's help in identifying the people responsible for a burglary that occurred at a convenience store on Monday.
NBC12
Alcohol license revoked from Richmond store where triple shooting took place
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A convenience store in Richmond’s northside has temporarily lost its permit to sell alcohol as part of the fallout of a triple shooting in front of the store last week. This comes after community leaders gathered over the weekend and demanded something change when it...
Woman shot near Richmond Police Department headquarters downtown
Officers the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department also responded to the scene, which was roughly five blocks away from campus.
Petersburg Police investigating 2 shootings near elementary school
Police in Petersburg are investigating two shootings that hurt two people late Tuesday night.
Farmville homicide suspect arrested after shooting, killing 25-year-old
A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting homicide of a 25-year-old in the town of Farmville is now in custody, according to the Farmville Police Department.
