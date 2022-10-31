ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Police: Juvenile taken into custody at Henrico school had gun

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police department says a juvenile was possessing a gun when he was taken into custody on Thursday at Highland Springs High School. Police say the teen was wanted on three charges from a shooting on Monday, Oct. 17. In that incident, police say...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
northwestmoinfo.com

Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges

A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘There’s a reason for that’: Colonial Heights officials shed light on lack of charges, evidence against former police chief

"I know that the [former] chief has publicly stated that the city got his city-issued iPad and city-issued cell phone and did not find anything incriminating on those devices. Well, there's a reason for that," Fisher said. "He never gave us the password to his phone, so we could never access his cell phone to see what specific communications might've been on there because, obviously, there could've been some communications with young ladies, which would've been very relevant to the investigation."
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
NBC12

Police: Woman faces multiple charges after I-95 pursuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman faces multiple charges after police say refused to stop on I-95 on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police troopers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling south in Henrico County at 6:49 a.m. Police say the woman - identified as Tyler Mason Smith Andrews, 31 - refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
PETERSBURG, VA
truecrimedaily

17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can

RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC TV

Henrico Police investigating drive-by shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Henrico County are investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt a person Tuesday night. According to the department, officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. on Colwyck Drive. A person had been taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds by the time police arrived.

Comments / 0

Community Policy