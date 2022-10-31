Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Digital bank Chime is cutting costs across the board – including 12% of staff
According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt described that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.” In the memo, Britt said that he and co-founder Ryan King are re-calibrating marketing spend, decreasing the number of contractors, adjusting workspace needs and renegotiating vendor contractors.
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
TechCrunch
Lockheed Martin increases its bet on satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital with $100 million investment
Terran also announced that it will now build its massive, $300 million space vehicle manufacturing facility in Irvine, California, not Florida as originally planned. CEO Marc Bell told press that the company decided to move the facility to California, where Terran Orbital already has a substantial footprint, because it could move into the facilities faster than in Florida. It’s a big loss for Space Florida, the state’s economic development agency focused on aerospace, which was going to provide the conduit financing for the facility.
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
TechCrunch
Quinio’s $40M equity, debt raise shows LatAm is strong market for e-commerce aggregators
It’s an interesting time for e-commerce aggregators. Over the past year, the market went from hot, hot, hot to cool, though some aggregators still held on and were even able to close on venture capital deals. For example, OpenStore closed on $32 million in September, while secondhand apparel aggregator Gently took in $2 million of pre-seed dollars and Una Brands bagged $30 million to acquire APAC brands.
geekwire.com
Portland startup raises $5.5M for tech that monitors reliability of cloud products
Metrist, a Portland-based startup designed to monitor the reliability of cloud services and products from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure and others, launched on Tuesday with $5.5 million in funding. The company was co-founded by CEO Jeff Martens and CTO Ryan Duffield, whose experience in DevOps traces back to...
FPT Software and Julie Sandlau Join Hands, Revolutionize How Jewelry Is Made
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT services provider FPT Software, a member company of FPT Corporation,announced its new alliance with Julie Sandlau, one of the world’s leading jewelry producers, supporting the company to build its first smart jewelry manufacturing factory in Vietnam. The partnership is expected to enhance FPT Software’s presence in the Nordic region and incorporate digital technologies into Julie Sandlau’s production line, revolutionizing it with Smart factories, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and so on. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005835/en/ FPT Software and Julie Sandlau signed the strategic partnership (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Metrist raises $5.5M to provide better cloud service outage data
The overall idea behind Metrist is pretty straightforward, but there are surprisingly few companies doing this. While products like Twitter or StatusPage (which is now owned by Atlassian) allow companies to easily communicate issues with their services to their users, they don’t always reflect every problem and service degradation — something that then comes into play when it’s time to review an SLA agreement or a contract comes up for renewal and the two parties have vastly different perceptions of a product’s reliability. And while application performance monitoring and observability tools like New Relic or Honeycomb can give you some of this data, it’s not their core use case, as these services tend to be inward facing.
TechCrunch
Meet Crowd.dev, an open source user-led growth platform for fostering developer communities
Businesses such as Stripe, Slack, Canva, Notion and Figma have grown substantially off the back of their respective communities, which in turn has led to a slew of new technologies dedicated to helping such businesses harness their fanbase, unearth their biggest advocates and keep that CLG flywheel spinning. Investors have taken note, too: In the past year alone we’ve seen companies such as Commsor raise a $50 million Series B; Common Room secure $52 million; Threado draw in a $3.1 million seed round; and, more recently, Talkbase raise $2 million to power user-led growth for any company.
Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to start layoffs in coming weeks as dealmaking slows -sources
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street major Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is expected to start a fresh round of layoffs globally in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the plan said, as dealmaking business takes a hit due to rising inflation and an economic downturn.
TechCrunch
HR employee benefits platform Fringe raises $17M to offer customizable perks
Peace started Fringe in 2018 with college friends Jason Murray, Isaiah Goodall, Andrew Dunlap and Chris Luhrman. Together, they sought to build a benefits platform that allows staff to pick and choose the perks that best meet their needs and life stage. “[We realized that] most people — especially Millennials...
Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund
ST PETER PORT, Guernsey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/ Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar
TechCrunch
Satellite startup Constellr wins backing to build out its water-monitoring platform
To tackle this, the Germany-based Constellr satellite startup has now raised $10 million in seed funding, co-led by Lakestar and Vsquared, with participation from early and new supporters FTTF, IQT, Amathaon Capital, Natural Ventures, EIT Food, OHB Venture Capital, Next Humanity, and Seraphim. This space-based water monitoring system checks the...
Carlyle backs solar developer Aspen Power with $350 million investment
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) said on Thursday it has invested $350 million to acquire a majority stake in renewable energy developer Aspen Power Partners LLC.
TechCrunch
Paramount+ reaches 46M global subscribers in Q3, but stock drops ~9% on revenue miss
The company’s flagship streaming service, Paramount+, saw a slight increase in Q3, bringing the total to 46 million, up from 43.3 million in the second quarter when Paramount+ experienced a net add of 3.7 million subscribers. The streamer added 4.6 million subscribers this quarter, however, when SkyShowtime replaced Paramount+ in the Nordics, there was a removal of 1.9 million subs.
TechCrunch
Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto
And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
TechCrunch
Orum raises $22M to inject AI into the sales prospecting process
Convinced that there’s room for another startup in the burgeoning space, Jason Dorfman co-founded Orum with Karthik Viswanathan in 2018. The company bills itself as a “live conversation” platform that helps sales reps connect with prospects while automating some of the more tedious parts of the sales development process.
Tinder parent delivers stellar quarter as more people pay to find right match
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Match Group (MTCH.O) topped quarterly revenue estimates as more users looking for matches and connections took paid subscriptions on dating app Tinder, sending the company's shares up 16% on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Web3 infrastructure startup Tenderly takes on Infura, Alchemy with new node offering
The offering builds on the company’s observability stack, which it says indexes over nine billion transactions across more than 20 blockchain networks. While many blockchain and crypto companies have struggled to grow amid unfavorable market conditions, infrastructure providers such as Tenderly have remained relatively resilient to the headwinds, buoyed by the trend of steady developer interest in building web3 products.
Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG Present EZ-fill Smart™, a New and Innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform
PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, and Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, announced today at CPhl Worldwide the official launch of a new and innovative ready-to-use (RTU) vial platform, EZ-fill Smart™, a solution designed to improve drug packaging quality, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and shorten lead times for customers. The new EZ-fill Smart™ is an evolution of Stevanato Group’s groundbreaking EZ-fill ® platform, and it brings new advancements that can create significant enhancements to customer product offerings amid growing demand for RTU vials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006001/en/ Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG present EZ-fill Smart™, a new and innovative Ready-To-Use vial platform (Photo: Business Wire)
